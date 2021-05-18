Jokowi: 19 Companies Start Mutual Cooperation Vaccination

President Joko Widodo stated that 19 companies in the manufacturing sector had started implementing the mutual cooperation COVID-19 vaccination program on Tuesday 18th May.

“Today I visited PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk, which, together with 18 companies, has started mutual cooperation vaccinations,” said Jokowi during the mutual cooperation COVID-19 vaccination review for workers in Bekasi Regency.

Apart from Unilever Indonesia, some of the other companies organising mutual cooperation vaccinations are Asia Pulp and Paper (APP Sinar Mas) and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical.

Jokowi stated that these 19 companies are providing vaccines for free to all of their employees as a form of cooperation between the private sector and the government.

“We hope that this mutual aid vaccination can accelerate the vaccination process,” said the president.

Currently, only 420,000 doses of vaccine are available through the partnership between business and the government. In fact, the commitment that the government has allocated up to 30 million doses for the scheme.

“Buying vaccines is not an easy thing because it is a struggle for 215 countries in the world. All of them want to get vaccines and, thanks to the mutual cooperation vaccine, we received 420,000 vaccines in the first stage,” Jokowi explained.

Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin set the purchase price for Sinopharm brand vaccines through PT Bio Farma (Persero). These are the vaccines to be used in the scheme and are worth Rp321,660 per dose, while the maximum service tariff is Rp177,910 per dose.

This determination is contained in the decree of the Health Minister number HK.01.07/MENKES/4643/2021 concerning the determination of the purchase price of Sinopharm vaccines through the appointment of PT Bio Farma (Persero) in the implementation of the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and maximum service rates for the implementation of mutual cooperation vaccines. The regulation took effect on 11th May 2021.