PPKM Has Been Officially Revoked

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially announced that the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) have ended.

Jokowi previously conveyed plans to stop PPKM. According to the president, the condition of COVID-19 in the country has been bought under control.

The news was announced by Jokowi in the 2023 Indonesia Economic Outlook programme as broadcast on Wednesday, 21st December 2022.

“In the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has been getting under control. As of 27th December 2022, daily cases are 1.7 cases per 1 million population,” said Jokowi starting his announcement as seen on the YouTube broadcast of the Presidential Secretariat on Friday, 30th December 2022

“After reviewing and considering the situation, we have studied for 10 months, and through considerations based on the numbers, the government decided to revoke PPKM,” he continued.

PPKM was implemented to replace large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) during the COVID-19 pandemic. PPKM has been enforced at a number of levels, from level 1 to level 4.

Even though restrictions have been discontinued, Jokowi appealed to the public to remain cautious and alert in dealing with the risk of COVID-19.

Therefore, he stressed that the guidelines for using masks in crowds and closed spaces still apply. “The public must still increase awareness and vigilance towards the risks of COVID-19. The wearing of masks in the crowds and closed spaces must continue,” said Jokowi at the National Palace, Jakarta, Friday 30th December 2022.

He continued to say that COVID-19 vaccinations must also continue in order to provide immunity. The community must also be more independent in preventing transmission, detecting symptoms, and seeking treatment for COVID-19.

He said government authorities and institutions as well as health facilities and personnel must also remain alert, especially to provide booster vaccinations. He added that the government would also continue to distribute social assistance and tax incentives even though PPKM is discontinued.