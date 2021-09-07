Crowd-Free Nights Policy at Four Points in Jakarta

The Traffic Directorate of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police will be enforcing a crowd-free night (CFN) during the PPKM Level 3 period in Greater Jakarta.

The four areas in question are Jalan Sudirman-MH Thamrin, the Kemang area, SCBD, and Asia Africa.

The Director of Traffic, Chief Police Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo explained the reasons behind CFN. The policy is based on an evaluation that suggests that these four areas in the capital have the potential for health protocols violations.

“There are cafés that we are disbanding, and in the Asia-Africa region, there has been a street race that we caught. So indeed, we can anticipate visitors,” he said.

Sambodo added that, unlike the odd-even policy, crowd-free nights only apply on weekends and holidays. The vehicle restriction scheme within the CFN system is divided into two. The first level of restrictions will operate from 10pm until midnight.

“This means that we still allow traffic to pass, but if there are motorcycle communities that use noisy exhausts or that have the potential for crowds, we will ban them,” he said.

The second operational level is from midnight to 4am. Sambodo named this “tight selective closure” where most vehicles won’t be allowed to pass.

“What we allow to pass will be only emergency vehicles, hotel guests, and people who live or are residents in the area,” he explained.