The Opening Ceremony of Bali Interfood 2023

The international food and beverage exhibition, Bali Interfood 2023, is officially open today, Thursday 7th to 9th September 2023 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention, Bali.

The Bali Interfood 2023 exhibition is being held in conjunction with Bali Hotel & Tourism, Bali Coffee Expo, Bali Wine & Spirit and Bakery Indonesia Expo and The 3rd Indonesia Exhibition Licensing Expo (ILE) 2023.

CEO of Krista Exhibitions, Daud Dharma Salim delivered at the Opening Ceremony “The International Food and Drink Exhibition has arrived in the second city, namely Bali (Bali Interfood) involving 110 companies, including 40 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, also exhibited their products and services. The peak will be on 8th-11th November 2023 at JIExpo Kemayoran Jakarta with a SIAL (Salon International de I’alimentation) theme. Bali Interfood 2023 is expected to be a means which is beneficial for business actors, especially in the food and beverage processing sector as well as other supporters in increasing the competitiveness of food and beverage products is an industry that has an influence on Indonesian tourism, especially Bali,” said Salim.

Chairman of the Indonesian Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs Association, Adhi S. Lukman delivered his opening remarks “Indonesian Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs Association strongly supports the holding of the Bali Interfood exhibition on 7th-9th September 2023 by PT. Krista Exhibitions has experience holding various international exhibitions in Indonesia, including SIAL Interfood in Jakarta. It is hoped that the processed food industry, especially in Bali and its surroundings, will be able to do so obtain maximum benefits from this exhibition while building new business relationships, knowing the latest innovations to build a creative and food industry highly competitive,” he said.

Susanty Widjaya as General Chair of the Indonesian Licensing Association (ASENSI) and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy, said that we are from ASENSI In 2023, we chose Bali as one of our series of roadshows after Surabaya, because we are confident that Bali is starting to recover as seen from the data from the Central Statistics Agency of Bali Province recorded foreign tourist visits to Bali in the first semester of 2023 reaching 2.3 million foreign tourists or an increase of 534.02 percent when compared with the same period in 2022, the number of visits will only be 371,323 foreign tourists. The increasing Bali’s economic growth in Quarter II was 6.96%, The Business Perception Index still grew by 8.8% compared to the previous Quarter which only reached 4.4%. There is also encouraging and proud news that came at the end of 2022 with the election of Bali Island as the second most popular choice of world destinations Bali being an International Tourism Destinations with this positive reputation can certainly create more and more growing culinary business for licensed brand and local franchise businesses and internationally, of course, which will help growth and accelerate recovery the national economy,” said Widjaya.

Not only exhibitions but various series of events will also be held at Bali Interfood 2023. This time will also be filled with events that are no less exciting, such as Seminars and Workshop with Embassy Chocolate, Beans to bar chocolate of Indonesia, Indonesia Coffee Art Battle – SCAI Coffee League (ICC League), Cooking & Baking Demo with Famous Chefs, Traditional Cooking with Modern Utilities (Lotus Food), “Butchery” Meat Cutting Techniques (Lotus Food), Wine Class & Program (Hatten Wine) and many seminars and classes which visitors can follow.

Marked by the official cutting of the ribbon, Bali Interfood 2023 was officially opened by the CEO of Krista Exhibitions, Daud D. Salim, Merry Maryati as Director of Export Development Primary Products Assistant for the Economy and Development of the Regional Secretary of the Province of Bali, I Wayan Serinah, Prof. Dr Ir. Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati (Cok Ace) as Chairman of the Indonesian Hotels and Restaurants Association Bali, General Chairman of Indonesian Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs Association, Adhi S. Lukman, General Chair of the Indonesian Retail Entrepreneurs Association Roy Nicholas Mandey, General Chairperson of Indonesian Licensing Association, Mrs. Susanty Widjaya and guests other invitees who participated in supporting the holding of this event.

The success of the Bali Interfood 2023 exhibition cannot be separated from the support of various parties such as the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of the Industry Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of the Republic of Indonesia, Provincial Government of Bali, Bali Tourism Board/Joint The Indonesian Tourism Industry Bali, the Indonesian Bali Hotel and Restaurant Association, Indonesian Licensing Association, Indonesian Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs Association, Association of Indonesian Retailers, Processing Entrepreneurs Association and Marketing of Indonesian Fishery Products, Indonesian Tea Association as well several other related parties.

The exhibition is open to business people and the general public. Those who do not have an invitation can register on the spot and will be charged an entry fee of Rp100,000 for the three days of the exhibition.

For further information regarding tickets, please contact Kristamedia at (021) 634 5861/634 5862, or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].