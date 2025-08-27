Hyatt Fair Indonesia 2025: Celebrating Partnership and Growth

Hyatt Fair Indonesia returned in 2025 for its third year as a dedicated platform to celebrate valued partners and showcase the latest developments across Hyatt’s expanding portfolio.

This year’s theme, ‘Diversity, Innovation, and Connection’, reflected Hyatt’s global strategy to grow lifestyle offerings and enhance the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) as well as Weddings experience in Indonesia and beyond.

The event welcomed over 300 guests from across Indonesia, including representatives from embassies, wedding planners, and key industry stakeholders, providing an opportunity to connect and explore new opportunities. Hyatt Fair Indonesia united all 14 Hyatt hotels in Indonesia with prestigious international properties such as Grand Hyatt Singapore, Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur, Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur, and Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono.

Hyatt’s Area Vice President for Indonesia, General Managers, Sales Leaders, and the Hyatt Sales Force across Asia Pacific hosted guests, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering relationships and strengthening its presence in the region.

This year’s event was proudly hosted at Park Hyatt Jakarta from the 19th to the 20th of August 2025. Located in the heart of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, Park Hyatt Jakarta embodied refined luxury with a focus on MICE, food and beverage, art, and world-class service. With its elevated setting, panoramic skyline views, and contemporary Indonesian design, the hotel served as the ideal venue to showcase Hyatt’s evolving brand vision and dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

Hyatt Fair Indonesia 2025 brought together key travel, MICE, corporate, and media partners, creating a platform for strategic updates, immersive brand engagement, and collaborative business opportunities.

MICE Updates and Offers

During the event, specially curated MICE packages were presented under Meetings & Events Alliance and Together by Hyatt — programmes designed to elevate future business events at Hyatt properties across Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region.

Meetings & Events Alliance (Asia Pacific): Launched in February 2025, this network unites leading participating Hyatt hotels across the Asia Pacific, simplifying complex multi-city event planning. Planners benefit from a centralised process and exclusive incentives, including suite upgrades, VIP lounge access, spa and F&B offers, and up to triple World of Hyatt points.

Together by Hyatt: Hyatt’s guiding philosophy for events, ensuring seamless, connected experiences rooted in genuine care and efficiency.

Both platforms are designed to inspire and enhance the success of meetings and events hosted at Hyatt properties throughout Indonesia and the Asia Pacific.