Cross Hotels & Resorts Extends Its Reach To Idyllic Lombok

Bali, Indonesia June 2022 – Situated in the breathtaking Indonesian archipelago, the island of Lombok is celebrated for the raw beauty of its pristine nature that tempts tourists from around the world.

To cater to an influx of experience-seeking travellers, Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a hotel management agreement (HMA) with PT. Origin Resorts Lombok welcoming Away Lombok Mandalika and Amber Lombok Beach by Cross Collection to its growing portfolio.

Hot on the heels of a twin-hotel management agreement in the world-class tourist destination of Bali in April 2022, the latest announcement increases the number of Cross branded boutique properties in Indonesia to six. These include Away Bali Legian Camakila, Cross Bali Breakers, Tanadewa Resort and Spa Ubud by Cross Collection and Tanadewa Villas and Spa Nusa Dua by Cross Collection.

A true tropical paradise, Away Lombok Mandalika entices visitors with exceptional accommodation that includes deluxe garden and pool suites decorated with natural textures and local crafts. Situated close to the main town of Kuta, Away Lombok Mandalika’s ethos to its guests is ‘Escape Everyday Life’ and it is here you can fulfill your bucket list with excellent surfing, and stunning sunsets and the chance to party late into the night.

“We are honoured to partner with PT. Origin Resorts Lombok, I am excited about the continued expansion of our eco-friendly footprint on the beautiful island of Lombok. With these two magnificent resorts joining the Cross family, I am confident our strong international network will help bring a new genre of holidaymakers to Lombok. Cross Hotels & Resorts is committed to the focused expansion of our business in Indonesia. Our dedication and flexible execution are key as we continue to transform hospitality for all,” said Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts.

Meanwhile, Amber Lombok Beach by Cross Collection is a quintessential beachside retreat set along the turquoise shores of south Lombok and comprises superior, poolside and oceanfront suites as well as a stunning honeymoon suite and multi-bedroom pool and beachside villas. Each guest room is decorated in soft earth tones that are complemented by traditional wall art and accessories. Renowned for its exquisite gastronomy, creative cocktails, and landscaped gardens, the Instagrammable resort encourages guests to be part of its earth-friendly initiatives that protect nature through a minimal ecological footprint approach.

Theo Dandine, Founder of PT. Origin Resorts Lombok, was equally thrilled with the latest announcement, saying, “We have complete trust and confidence in Cross Hotels & Resorts. It is an exceptional brand that provides a global network and is backed by Flight Centre Travel Group. “We firmly believe the brand will set a new benchmark for service quality and excellence in the local hospitality industry. This agreement will ultimately raise the profile of Lombok as an international destination, while at the same time benefitting the wider community.”

Cross Hotels & Resorts’ current portfolio includes 26 hotels under five distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan. More detailed information on each hotel and resort can be found at crosshotelsandresorts.com.

About Cross Hotels & Resorts

Cross Hotels & Resorts is an international hotel management company wholly owned by the ASX listed Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG). FCTG is one of the world’s largest and progressive travel companies, incorporating diverse worldwide distribution, in destination travel experiences such as transport and touring as well as hotel management solutions. Cross Hotels & Resorts also delivers owner services all the way from the very early sourcing and planning stages of a development, through technical services during build, to pre-opening services and finally professional ongoing hotel management. For more detailed information, visit crosshotelsandresorts.com.