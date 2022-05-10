Single-Entry Visitor Visa and VoA Extension Rules

The Directorate General of Immigration has released updates regarding Visitor Visa Stay Permit this May, according to the official website.

Single-Entry Visitor Visa

This type of visa with index B211A, B211B, and B211C that was issued before 16th April 2022 can only be granted a one-time extension of the stay permit with a maximum of 60 days. The applicant must apply at the immigration office and pay a stay permit fee of Rp2 million.

Meanwhile, holders of this type of visa with a stay validity of 60 and 180 days issued after 16th April 2022, cannot be granted a stay permit extension. A new onshore visa application must therefore be made following the current process.

Visa on Arrival/VoA

A Visa on Arrival can only be granted a one-time extension of the stay permit, with a maximum of 30 days. The applicant must apply at the immigration office and pay a stay permit fee of Rp500,000.

Foreigners or sponsors can still apply for a visitor visa within Indonesia (onshore visa), through the Online Visa Approval application.

SOURCE: Directorate General of Immigration Website