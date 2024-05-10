Experience Exclusivity and Elegance in the Heart of Seminyak

Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak emerges as a beacon of luxury in the vibrant heart of Seminyak, providing a sublime retreat just moments from the famed Petitenget Beach.

This premier hotel is an oasis of sophistication, offering a blend of privacy, comfort, and curated amenities, encapsulated in an atmosphere that combines serene Bali charm with understated elegance.

Strategically located, Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak is a mere 5-minute drive from Petitenget Beach and a swift 10-minute from the bustling Legian area. With proximity to the upscale shops and popular food district of Kayu Aya-Seminyak, Cross Paasha defines convenient luxury travelling.

By boasting 99 modern stylish suites across three categories — suite, suite with a view, and the masterpiece penthouse — each accommodation is a testament to luxury and comfort. Guests can enjoy a wealth of Curated luxury amenities including a rooftop lack pool, on-site gym, and bubbly breakfast. All while relaxing in suites featuring elegant rattan accents, private balconies, and contemporary bathrooms equipped with rain showers and complimentary bath amenities such as Sensatia Botanical.

The hotel’s rooftop pool offers a tranquil escape with stunning panoramic views of the Seminyak district. It’s an ideal spot for guests to relax on our beautiful cabanas, soak in the Bali sun, and absorb the tropical ambience that Seminyak offers.

From fine dining to a meticulous concierge ready to enhance your stay, Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak is completing your 5-star experience by launching our new rooftop dining restaurant called Kuuki. This rooftop gem draws inspiration from Japanese aesthetics, offering a dynamic blend of traditional Asian culinary arts and modern influences, promising an unmatched dining experience from dawn till dusk.

“Our menu is designed to push the boundaries of traditional recipes, transforming them into bold, memorable flavours. We aim to create a dining experience that is not just about food, but a celebration of life’s simplest pleasures,” says Chef Saiful, our Cluster Director of Culinary.

Kuuki is not just a restaurant, it is a destination. Located where Bali’s culinary adventures begin, it serves as a cosy hideaway with delicious food as its blanket. You are invited to hang out all day long, enjoying meals from sunrise breakfasts to sunset dinners. Whether you’re starting your day with a serene breakfast as the Bali sun rises or enjoying a spectacular dinner under the hues of a Seminyak sunset, Kuuki provides a space where every visit is memorable.

“We are delighted to unveil our distinctively conceptualised restaurant, nestled in the renowned culinary heart of Seminyak. We warmly invite you to join us for a rooftop dining experience, where you can savour exceptional cuisine under the expansive beauty of the sky visible from every angle,” says Angelo Marconi – Cluster General Manager of Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak and Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta.

Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak invites you to immerse yourself in luxury with special experiences starting from Rp1,499,000 net per suite per night with terms and conditions applied. This offer includes breakfast for two from 6.30 AM to 11 PM, an enjoyable one-time sunset rooftop cocktail, a 24-hour experience stay, and a 10% discount on food and beverages.

Embrace the luxury that awaits at Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak. For reservations or more information, please contact +62 877-3838-7766, visit our website at crosspaashabaliseminyak.com, or email us at [email protected].

