Get to Know Hairil Mukhlis, the General Manager at Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta

This Aceh native is ready to usher in the golden age for two of the most exciting, up-and-coming serviced residence properties in Jakarta.

Indonesia Expat had a chance to get to know Hairil Mukhlis who, at such an impressively young age, is already trusted to lead Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta — both of which, as of recent years, have become some of the most coveted and notable serviced residence complexes in this incredibly iconic city known as Jakarta. Among many things, Hairil shared with us his humble beginnings, the GSTC certification that both properties have remarkably received, and how he would anticipate the future awaiting serviced residence complexes in this Big Durian.

Hi Hairil! Let’s get started by introducing yourself a bit. What can you tell us about yourself?

My name is Hairil Mukhlis, though most people call me Mukel—a nickname that has stayed with me over the years and become part of my personal and professional identity. I was born in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, but spent most of my childhood and teenage years in Medan, where I completed my education from elementary through senior high school. Medan remains close to my heart, as it’s where my family currently lives. I earned my bachelor’s degree in Communication from the London School of Public Relations, which laid a strong foundation for my passion in branding, media, and corporate communication.

My journey with The Ascott Limited began in 2013 as a Marketing Communication Intern—a role that opened my eyes to the exciting world of hospitality. After graduating, I briefly worked at a media company in Medan, gaining valuable industry insights before officially joining The Ascott Indonesia in 2014. Since then, it has been an enriching experience to grow with the company and be part of its dynamic evolution.

It is very impressive that, in your early 30s, you are now entrusted with the responsibility to serve as the General Manager at both Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta. Could you share with us the journey leading up to such crucial roles?

It’s truly an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading both Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta—especially at this stage in my career. Looking back, it has been a journey filled with growth, challenges, and invaluable learning experiences.

I first joined The Ascott Limited as a Brand and Marketing Intern, where I gained my initial exposure to the industry. That experience sparked a deeper interest in hospitality, not just from a branding perspective, but also in how we deliver meaningful experiences to our guests. In 2019, I decided to take a leap and transition into operations through the Service Residence Management Program (SRMP). That decision marked a turning point for me. Through the SRMP, I had the opportunity to rotate across key operational areas, which broadened my understanding and solidified my passion for leading teams on the ground. I later stepped into the role of Operations Manager at Ascott Sudirman Jakarta and Somerset Sudirman Jakarta, where I gained hands-on leadership experience and learned the importance of adaptability and team synergy.

In 2021, I joined Citadines Sudirman Jakarta, and over time, was entrusted with managing both this property and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta. It’s a role I take to heart—not only because of the scale of responsibility, but also because it represents how far this journey has come. I’m grateful for the mentors, colleagues, and teams who have supported and inspired me along the way.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I lead with a democratic and collaborative approach, believing that the best results in hospitality come from empowering every team member to contribute their unique insights and talents. In my experience, when people feel genuinely heard and involved in shaping decisions, their passion and commitment naturally shine through, creating memorable guest experiences. I actively cultivate an open, trusting environment where ideas flow freely, and teamwork thrives.

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta has recently celebrated its third birthday. How would you see the positioning of the serviced residence at the moment, especially within the city’s residential landscape? And what are the goals for this serviced residence complex that you would like to accomplish by the end of this year?

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta reaching its third anniversary is a meaningful milestone for us. Over the past three years, we’ve solidified our position as a modern, lifestyle-driven serviced residence that caters not only to long-stay corporate guests but also to young professionals and families seeking comfort, connectivity, and convenience in the heart of the city.

In terms of positioning, we see Citadines Sudirman as a bridge between traditional serviced residences and the evolving demands of today’s urban dwellers. We combine the privacy of a home with the vibrancy of city living, offering well-designed spaces, curated experiences, and amenities that support both work and leisure. Our presence in the Sudirman Central Business District also makes us a preferred choice for both local and international travellers.

By the end of this year, our key goals include enhancing our digital guest experience, strengthening partnerships within the local community, and increasing occupancy from both domestic and regional markets. We’re also focused on amplifying brand awareness through experiential marketing, lifestyle collaborations, and sustainable initiatives that align with the values of today’s guests.

Meanwhile, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta has recently secured the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification. Why is this certification very important for you and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta? And why do you believe that an eco-conscious lifestyle-cum-residence is imperative for modern living?

Getting the EDGE certification for Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta is a big achievement for us. It shows that our property is designed to use less energy and water, and that we’re serious about building in a way that’s better for the environment. This matters to us because more and more people today care about sustainability. They want to stay in places that reflect their values—clean, efficient, and eco-friendly. We believe a green and responsible lifestyle should be part of modern city living, and we want to support that through how we design and run our residences.

Compared to Citadines Sudirman Jakarta, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta is still relatively new, as the latter officially opened its doors in August 2023. Similarly, what are the goals for this particular serviced residence-hotel complex that you would like to have accomplished by the end of this year?

Yes, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta is still quite new, having just opened in August 2023, but the response so far has been very encouraging. By the end of this year, our main goals are to build stronger brand awareness, increase occupancy, and position the property as a top choice for both business and long-stay travellers in the area. We’re also focusing on strengthening our presence in the corporate segment and creating more lifestyle experiences for our guests, including community events and wellness-focused activities.

We heard that Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta have received the GSTC certificate. Is that true?

Yes, we’re proud to share that both Citadines Sudirman Jakarta and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta have recently been awarded the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) certification. This is a significant milestone, not just for us as individual properties, but also for The Ascott Limited and our commitment to sustainability across the group.

The GSTC certification is globally recognised, and it confirms that our properties are meeting strict international standards in responsible tourism, covering areas such as environmental performance, community engagement, and cultural preservation. For us, this certification means that sustainability isn’t just a concept—it’s something we practice every day, from the way we manage energy and water, to how we engage with our local community and partners. We believe that today’s travellers—whether here for business, leisure, or a long stay—are more mindful of their environmental impact. Through this certification, we want to assure them that staying at Citadines means staying somewhere that truly cares about the planet and people.

Citadines Sudirman Jakarta

Contact: +62 21 3973 8080

Instagram: @citadinessudirmanjakarta

Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta

Contact: +62 21 831 7780

Instagram: @citadinesgatotsubrotojkt

For Reservations and Information: