Ascott Presents The Biggest Brand Showcase and Special Offers Through “ASR Festival – Discover the Star”

This year, The Ascott Limited – Indonesia held the biggest brand showcase with the name of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards) Festival – Discover the Star.

The festival comes with a concept to feel the brand experience of Ascott’s lodging brands in Indonesia completed with exclusive offers, uplifting entertainment to consumers as well as MICE and wedding packages.

The brand showcase exhibition is part of the advantages offered by Ascott’s loyalty program, Ascott Star Rewards which brings convenience to make booking reservations on the hotel and serviced apartment in Ascott’s global network. Moreover, customers can enjoy this convenience through ASR mobile apps.

The ASR Festival will be held in line with the growing interest in travelling and staycation in Indonesia. This event presents an exhibition featuring all of Ascott’s hotel and serviced apartment brands in Indonesia. Ascott owns 14 hotel and serviced residences brands, 10 of which are spread across Indonesia including; Ascott, Somerset, Citadines, Preference, Vertu Hotels, Harris Hotels, Fox Hotels, Yello Hotels, Pop! Hotels, and Managed by The Ascott Limited.

This event will take place for five days from 31st May to 4th June 2023 at Laguna Atrium, Central Park Mall Jakarta. There are various thematic booths according to the brand concept and at the same time offer various lodging packages at affordable prices, MICE packages, weddings, talk shows, bundling packages, discounts up to 50%, flash sales, daily door prizes, entertainment band performances, and interactive games.

Guests staying for a minimum of three nights will receive two free movie tickets from CGV Indonesia. The top three spenders at the festival will each receive a round-trip airfare for two to Bali as well as two free nights’ lodging at one of Ascott’s Bali hotels.

In addition, there will be talk shows with interesting discussions on the stage filled by various speakers who are experts in their fields. There are several interesting themes including sustainable tourism, fashion, healthy food, creative art and others. The event also has support from the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Sandiaga Uno, who also attended the event as a speaker on the topic of Sustainable Tourism.

Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, said: “We are proud to present the first and biggest ASR Festival event this year. This event is a momentum for us to introduce our hotel and serviced apartment products to the public. Ascott is one of the leading international lodging operators with properties spread across Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the United States. In Indonesia, our properties are spread across Indonesia with a total of more than 80 properties.”

Prior to the ASR Festival event, a talent search competition for children aged 6-12 years was held with the name Discover the Star – Kids Talent Competition. The competition targeted schools, courses and art communities in Jakarta. This competition took place online and the top 12 finalists will perform live at the ASR Festival event at Central Park Mall Jakarta. The selected winners will receive a total prize of Rp10 million.

Register as an ASR member and get many benefits. ASR membership registration is complimentary. Registration for ASR membership is complimentary. The ASR membership comprises Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers, and with every tier upgrade, members will receive more benefits such as bonus points, complimentary room upgrades, room discount e-vouchers as well as early check-ins and late check-outs.

For more information and reservations please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up and social media @discoverasrindonesia.

ASR Festival – Discover the Star is supported by BCA, Citilink Indonesia, Ardiles, CGV, Sharp, Javamifi, King Koil, Mercia Wedding & Event, United Bike, dan Aqua Danone. Also, supported by media partners Kompas.com, Liputan6, Fimela, Hardrock FM Jakarta, Hardrock FM Bandung, Iradio Jakarta, Iradio Bandung, Connx, dan Oppal.id.