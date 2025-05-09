Ascott Kuningan Jakarta Celebrates Art and Community with Engaging “Ascott Soirée” Series

Ascott Kuningan Jakarta recently concluded a vibrant series of “Ascott Soirée” activities throughout April and May 2025, celebrating the spirit of art in conjunction with World Art Day.

In line with Ascott’s brand passion for art, the initiatives fostered creativity, community engagement, and memorable experiences for residents, the local community, and staff.

The first event, held on the 10th floor of Ascott Kuningan Jakarta, was a captivating Shibori Workshop organised in collaboration with local partner Studio Kriya Tekstil. This learning and creative platform brought together residents, art enthusiasts from the wider community, and Ascott staff for an immersive experience in the art of textile dyeing. The workshop not only highlighted the beauty of Shibori but also championed sustainability by demonstrating how used linen from Ascott could be transformed into exquisite textiles.

Building on this artistic momentum, the second Ascott Soirée took place on the 3rd of May 2025, offering guests a magical outing to the renowned Disney On Ice concert at Istora Senayan. Starting their journey from Ascott Kuningan Jakarta, a diverse group of families and individuals from Japan, Korea, and Indonesia eagerly participated in this enchanting event. Attendees were delighted by the spectacular performances of beloved Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Moana, and the royal sisters Elsa and Anna from Arendelle, among many others.

Mr Abdul Haris, General Manager of Ascott Kuningan Jakarta, expressed his enthusiasm for the success of the Ascott Soirée activities. “We were thrilled to host these engaging events that not only celebrated art but also fostered a stronger sense of community among our guests and staff,” said Mr Haris. “The positive atmosphere and shared joy, especially during the Disney On Ice experience, truly embody the spirit of Ascott Soirée and our commitment to creating memorable moments for everyone.”

Ascott Kuningan Jakarta remains dedicated to curating enriching experiences that resonate with its guests’ diverse interests and passions, further solidifying its position as a premier residence that embraces art, culture, and community.