Four Foreigners Raided Villa of Former Boss in Bali

Four foreigners robbed an Italian couple at a villa in Seminyak, Bali.

Two of the four have since been arrested by Denpasar police.

The two people who have been detained are N.D, 34, from Italy, and G.L.S, 36, from England. Meanwhile, the other two perpetrators are still being hunted by the police.

Denpasar Police Grand Commissioner (Kombes) Jansen Avitus Panjaitan confirmed that the other two perpetrators were still at large.

The robbery took place at the Seminyak Estate Villa, Jalan Nakula, Seminyak, where the pair of victims were staying. The incident began when the two victims woke up at around 2:30 am WITA because they heard a noise like an explosion.

When they woke up, they found the thieves in the villa. The four perpetrators immediately pointed sharp weapons at the victims. The two were the former employers of the alleged criminals, who were attacked on 11th December.

“During the action, the perpetrators tied their hands and feet and put duct tape on the eyes and mouths of the two victims,” said Jansen Avitus Panjaitan on Tuesday 28th December 2021.

The perpetrators also abused and threatened to kill the victim’s wife if she didn’t reveal their Bitcoin account password.

After the victims were rendered helpless, the perpetrators took money amounting to US$417,794 or around Rp5.8 billion, four laptops, six cell phones, cameras, and hard disks.

The perpetrators also stole four proofs of motor vehicle ownership (BPKB) and motorcycle registration certificates, six-car motor vehicle ownerships, Rp200 million in cash, 10,000 euros, and 3,000 real which were stored in the safe.

After receiving the victim’s report, the ranks of the North Kuta Police moved quickly and in less than 24 hours managed to apprehend the two perpetrators.

“N.D and G.L.S. were secured in an apartment around Denpasar,” said Kombes Jansen.