A Contemporary Italian Indonesia Expat Mixer at Liberta Jakarta

Jakartans, we heard you missed us.

Liberta Jakarta once again opened its doors as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Thursday, 26th October 2023. It was no less enthralling this time around as participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from Kaltenberg Royal Lager and wine from Hatten. Liberta Jakarta generously whipped up scrumptious light bites too. A special thanks go to Unakaffe and Padma Resort Ubud for providing the lucky draw prizes.

As the night deepened with the billiard table swarmed with chatters and waves of laughter, Indonesia Expat’s team pulled out two business cards for the lucky draw prizes. A lucky winner won an Excelso Coffee Machine by Unakaffe. As the grand prize rolled in, one Mixer goer won a two-night stay voucher at a Padma Resort Ubud’s Premier room.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience while releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

See you at the next one!