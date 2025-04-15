Whale Sharks Increasingly Popular as Sumbawa Tourism Favourite

The Sumbawa Tourism, Youth, and Sports Agency will continue to develop the whale shark tourism sector in Labuhan Jambu village, Tarano District, Sumbawa Island, as a must-visit destination for tourists.

According to the Head of the Sumbawa Tourism, Youth, and Sports Agency, Deddy Heriwibowo, the number of tourist visits to the village tends to increase year by year. Furthermore, cruise ships arriving at Sumbawa Island are planning to visit not only the Pamulung tourist village but also the whale shark tourist destination.

“The whale shark tourist destination is a favourite. Even in one day, hundreds of tourists visit this leading destination. This opportunity is an added value for us to carry out further development,” Heriwibowo told the press on Friday, the 11th of April.

Heriwibowo’s team is currently working to find the best solution for continuing tourism development, especially considering that cruise ship tourists typically have limited time at the port.

“The plan for the [whale sharks-viewing] tour package already exists, but the current obstacle we are facing is providing supporting infrastructure because it is impossible to drop anchor in the middle of the sea,” he explained.

Heriwibowo further added, “Usually cruise ships that dock in one city only have a few hours, and we are trying to find a solution so that the tour package can be realised.”

One particular spot where tourists flock to see whale sharks in Labuhan Jambu village is Saleh Bay. Known as the largest bay on Sumbawa Island, Saleh Bay covers a water area of approximately 1,459 square kilometres and borders directly on the Flores Sea, separated by Moyo Island and Mount Tambora. To reach the whale shark viewing area, tourists can use boats provided by local fishermen or tourist attraction managers in Sumbawa. Whale shark sightings usually occur in the morning.

Rino Erlangga, one of the tourists, said he was amazed by the beauty of Saleh Bay and the experience of swimming with one of the largest fish in the world.

“My friends and I’s journey to the middle of the sea started at 5 in the morning. Our target was to arrive at the fishermen’s bagang [hut] before 6 to wait for the appearance of the whale sharks looking for food,” Erlangga recounted his experience to the press on Sunday, the 13th of April.