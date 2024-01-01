A sense of wonder in the most vibrant neighbourhood in Bali.

Mere steps from the Indian Ocean, Alila Seminyak, a stunning beachfront haven boasting the largest stretch in Seminyak, offers an awe-inspiring experience that extends beyond oneself, radiating well-being, sustainability, and positivity.

Alila Seminyak, a hidden oasis with a commitment to environmental sustainability and well-being, unveils 176 spacious rooms and suites, including the breathtaking 811-square-metre three-bedroom Alila Penthouse, complete with a private pool facing the Indian Ocean.

Each accommodation features a private terrace or balcony, offering mesmerising views and tranquillity. For families, the 177-square-metre Beach Suite provides a bedroom, spacious living, and dining areas—all just steps away from the black sand Petitenget Beach in Seminyak.

As part of the World of Hyatt loyalty programme, Alila Seminyak allows guests to ‘Earn More’, ‘Redeem More’, and ‘Achieve More’. Start earning points for things you already enjoy with Hyatt – from stays to dining and more. There are so many ways to redeem points, including free nights, suite upgrades, gourmet meals, experiences and more.

As you stay more and enjoy more experiences, you upgrade your tier status and continue to unlock unique awards and benefits – Link to learn more: https://world.hyatt.com/content/gp/en/program-overview.html.

AUTHENTIC CONNECTIONS

Connections with the world and the people around us elevate everyday moments into memories. Alila Seminyak is an environmental and cultural ecosystem where personal interactions are full of sincerity and authenticity, creating exchanges that foster connection. With the rich interaction, set out to uncover well-being and a thoughtful exploration of the Tai Chi experience to connect both to yourself and the world around you for a feeling of belonging you’ll carry with you.

Experience sustainability that enhances more than it impacts, Seasalt, as one of the prominent coastal dining destinations, offers fresh, locally caught seafood from Indonesian waters with a Japanese twist. Seasalt provides an open kitchen experience, allowing guests to feel the ocean breeze and foster a sense of connection to the sea while enjoying an elevated seaside dining experience in Seminyak, Bali.

Laid-back in the Beach Bar for the more chill ambience in Seminyak. Known as the best sundowner spot in Seminyak, Beach Bar offers the comfort of a daybed or lounge chair with an aperitif or an Alila signature cocktail with mood-setting beach music that sets the tone for revelling and relaxing alongside a backdrop of lapping waves.

Furthermore, Alila Seminyak designed tailor-made journeys to offer guests a unique opportunity to discover and interact with a place and its people. Through customised activities via FIND Experiences, which are designed to integrate indigenous nature, traditional culture, and the local community, guests gain a deeper and more meaningful understanding of what defines the destination, while pursuing their personal interests – Find more: