The Pinnacle of Elegance at Maya Presidential Villa

Indulge in a lavish retreat at the Maya Presidential Villa – the top room category at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa.

Boasting 950 square metres of indoor and outdoor space, this exquisite villa offers unparalleled views of the Green Valley masterpiece. With sophisticated design, modern technology, and round-the-clock personalised butler service, it epitomises the highest level of excellence.

Intimate yet spacious, rustic yet elegant, the Maya Presidential Villa is nestled in a shimmering sanctuary that frames majestic rainforest views from all corners. Embellished with opulence, the villa comprises an elegantly separated living area that can be transformed into an enchanting intimate event venue. It prominently features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, purposely creating a spacious feel and guaranteeing 180-degree vistas of idyllic tropical foliage. With the addition of a flat-screen IPTV and a dining room interlinking a full kitchen setup, this teakwood-built kitchen features a chilled wine cellar, oven, microwave, spacious storage, and a furniture-quality kitchen island.

Perfectly suited for families, this awe-inspiring estate encompasses two expansive and lavishly appointed bedrooms equipped with sofa beds – able to accommodate a maximum of eight adults. En-suite marble bathrooms are fitted with an additional workspace. Each bedroom is also equipped with a flat 49-inch IPTV, a speaker dock with Bluetooth, adjustable air-conditioning, as well as an international call-in-room telephone. Superb lighting, complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and tea machines, a small refrigerator, personal safety boxes, and baby cots are also facilitated to create elevated hospitality during the guest’s stay.

Immerse guests in full harmony with nature; the outdoor space promises a glistening 30 square metre private pool flanked by lush tropical gardens, outdoor tropical showers, and an expansive wooden terrace with sun loungers – the perfect picturesque nature-centric area for feasting on the unrivalled Ubud dramatic landscape.

Beyond the grandeur of its sophisticated facilities, this exclusive retreat now offers an unrivalled level of hospitality with Maya Presidential Villa’s butler service. From the moment you step into the villa, anticipate the discreet and attentive service of expertly trained butlers, ensuring that your every need is not just met but exceeded.

Conceptualised by the award-winning architect Budiman Hendropurnomo of Denton Corker Marshall, the Maya Presidential Villa exudes the charm of a private home that harmoniously blends contemporary Balinese architecture with modern comforts. Emphasising local materials made from recycled wood pieces and heritage-inspired furnishings, the restored interior details give guests an uncompromising level of uniqueness and exclusivity.