KLEO Seminyak: JdV by Hyatt’s First Hotel in Southeast Asia

KLEO Seminyak officially opened its doors on 20 July, marking the debut of the JdV by Hyatt brand in Southeast Asia.

Located in the heart of Seminyak – a vibrant district renowned for its world-class restaurants, enticing bars, chic boutiques, exquisite spas, and sun-drenched beach clubs – KLEO Seminyak is the ideal boutique hotel for travellers who love being at the centre of it all. Just moments from one of Seminyak’s most popular beaches, Pantai Petitenget, KLEO Seminyak draws inspiration from the captivating atmosphere of its surroundings. The hotel is designed to foster genuine connections and self-expression, embodying the JdV by Hyatt ethos of joie de vivre – the celebration of the joy of life.

KLEO Seminyak features 60 rooms appointed in a sleek yet nuanced mid-century modern aesthetic, each with its own distinctive style, eclectic hues, and artistic flourishes. Communal spaces, including a tasteful rooftop lounge and various social hubs, are crafted to encourage spontaneous interactions and shared discoveries. From buzzing social events and sunset soirées to late-night lounging and breezy rooftop drinks, every aspect of KLEO Seminyak is curated to create lasting memories.

The hotel’s culinary heart is Zia Tina, led by acclaimed chef Maurizio Bombini, celebrated as one of Bali’s most innovative Italian chefs. Taking its name from the Italian word zia, meaning “aunt” – Zia Tina radiates warmth, familiarity, and that unmistakable Italian “auntie” energy: the kind that insists you have seconds, tops up your wine before you notice, and won’t let anyone leave the table anything less than full and happy.

The restaurant brings the authentic “Masseria way of life” to Seminyak – inspired by traditional Puglian farmhouses where community and fresh, local produce are at the heart of daily life. Serving traditional Italian cuisine with a playful twist, the menu showcases handmade pasta, thin-crust pizza, grilled meats, and produce-driven dishes featuring seasonal ingredients sourced from both Bali and Italy. Guests can savour Puglia-inspired specialities such as orecchiette with slow-cooked ragù, complemented by classic aperitivi and wines.

Perched above the district, Rooftop Social offers a lush, Riviera-style escape reimagined for Bali’s balmy evenings. It is KLEO Seminyak’s signature destination for socialising, poolside lounging, joyful gatherings, and nightlife with a nostalgic, vintage soul – the perfect spot to enjoy Seminyak’s famed golden sunsets.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests to KLEO Seminyak, introducing the JdV by Hyatt brand’s distinctive spirit to Southeast Asia right here in Bali,” said Christiane Ferger, General Manager of KLEO Seminyak. “Our goal is to create a place where both travellers and locals can connect, explore, and truly embrace the joy of this vibrant destination.”

For more information, visit hyatt.com/jdv-by-hyatt/en-GB/dpsat-kleo-seminyak or follow @KLEOSeminyak on Instagram.

World of Hyatt Gives Members More Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To celebrate the JdV by Hyatt brand’s continued growth in Asia, World of Hyatt is giving members even more reasons to be rewarded, offering 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at KLEO Seminyak from the 20th of July to the 31st of October 2025, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.