Bali Dynasty Resort Ranked No. 1 Best Family Resort in Indonesia

Bali Dynasty Resort follows the philosophy: happy kids, happy family.

Ultimately, this resort has been voted No. 1 in the Best International Hotels & Resort for Families category by the Holiday with Kids’ Annual Readers’ Choice Awards!

Strategically located in South Kuta, Bali, this premiere beachside newly renovated five-star resort is within 10 minutes to the airport and walking distance to many small restaurants, shops, art markets, Waterbom Park, Discovery Shopping Mall and Lippo Mall.

This all-in-one resort offers an array of room types catering to families and friends, such as the rooms with bunk beds and room dividers which can sleep up to five people, and the interconnecting deluxe rooms.

Families can enjoy free daily activities such as Kids Yoga, Duck and Fish Feeding, Art Workshop, highest splash contest, watermelon eating, Bali Cooking Demo, Water Volleyball, Treasure Hunt, Frog Race, kids’ movie night and many more. A baby-sitting service is available on request as well.

Moreover, the four swimming pools at the resort cater to each guest. There’s the huge resort pool with plenty of sun chairs, the sunken pool bar with twice a day daily happy hours, the Kids Water Fun Zone at the kids’ pool that has the giant 56m waterslide, and the dedicated adults-only lazy pool.

After a fun day of activities, guests can indulge in the six restaurants and five bars, including the famous Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant and Bali’s original Irish Bar, Gracie Kellies. Guests can also fulfil their pampering desires at the luxurious Ashoka Spa.

This prestigious award is part of an annual initiative organised by Holiday with Kids, a popular Australian family holiday magazine with a strong online following.

The publication highlights the best accommodation options for families travelling to Australia, Bali, Malaysia, Thailand, South Pacific, Fiji, Japan, and the USA.

To identify and reward properties that provide excellent facilities and activities for kids, top-notch standards of service and hospitality, and value for money, award nominees and subsequent winners were garnered from a survey. Family travellers and readers voted for their preferred hotels and resorts based on their personal experiences.

