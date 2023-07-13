Kembang Villa: Exclusive and Memorable Stay with Five-Star Hotel Facilities

The Kembang Villa at InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar has reopened, ensuring guests a wonderful and memorable stay.

Surrounded by breathtaking green nature, it is the perfect choice for those who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while still experiencing five-star hotel facilities.

“We carried out renovations and renewal for our Kembang Villa so that we can provide maximum service for guests who want to stay,” said Dina Novia, the Assistant Director of Marketing Communications at InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar.

With an area of 90 square metres, Kembang Villa is idyllic for those of you who want to have a staycation with family, friends or relatives. Each villa has a private terrace that allows guests to enjoy and relax amidst the greenery and fresh air that Bandung is famed for. Not only that, but Kembang Villa also consists of one bedroom with a king bed and also a large living room with a sofa bed. This villa also has a spacious walk-in closet and work desk, so it is also suitable for guests who want to stay for a longer period.

There is also a bathroom equipped with a jacuzzi as well as bath bombs and bath salts to enhance the guests’ stay experience, especially those who want to unwind during their stay. Kembang Villa also provides an in-room minibar with a variety of snacks and drinks that guests can relish in. Furthermore, guests who are staying at Kembang Villa will also get other benefits such as breakfast and also Club Lounge access for four people, perfect for those who want to stay with family and enjoy each of every facility.

“For those of you who are interested in experiencing an unforgettable staycation at Kembang Villa, you can start making reservations starting 17th April 2023 for a stay period from 21st April 2023 onwards,” she continued.

Do not miss the opportunity to have a staycation with your family, friends and loved ones at Kembang Villa, InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar. Make a reservation right away by contacting phone number at 022 8780 6688 or WhatsApp at 08112142388.

Visit the website at bandung.intercontinental.com for more information.