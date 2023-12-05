Dyatmika School: Nurturing Excellence in Academics and the Arts

Dyatmika School, located on the beautiful island of Bali, is now in its 28th year of operation.

The school enjoys an excellent reputation as a bi-lingual school with graduating students gaining access to their universities of choice within Indonesia and around the world. Dyatmika is not just a school; it’s a hub of academic and artistic excellence. The school’s vision goes beyond conventional education, aiming to cultivate well-rounded individuals who not only thrive academically but also excel in the realms of arts and sports.

The vibrant Performing Arts programme at Dyatmika School is a credit to the gifted staff leading this area and a testament to the incredible abilities of the students themselves. It has been proven in numerous scientific studies that taking part in Performing Arts activities brings huge benefits for students. Confidence, resilience, organisation, teamwork communication, and academic results have all been shown to improve as a result of active participation.

All students receive music and drama lessons each week and there are a huge range of music, dance and drama extracurricular activities taking place. A new Performing Arts building was recently developed containing three good-sized teaching spaces, nine soundproof practice rooms, semi-professional recording equipment, and a suite of Mac computers with composition software.

Regardless of musical preferences, academic capabilities, or backgrounds, Dyatmika ensures that every student is given an opportunity to succeed and be inspired. The school exposes its students to a diverse array of musical and performance opportunities throughout the year. From playing traditional Indonesian instruments like Gamelan or Angklung to forming rock bands, hosting intimate dramatic performances, and participating in small classical chamber groups, the students are encouraged to explore their artistic inclinations.

The Dyatmika school campus was recently fortunate to play host to two incredible student events exemplifying its commitment to showcase and celebrate student talents:

Dyatmika ‘Rock On’

On Friday 17th November 2023 the eagerly awaited annual “Rock On” event took place. More than 15 different Dyatmika student bands and individual performers took to the stage, thrilling the audience with their performances. To have such a large number of student bands, performing at such an advanced level from a school of this size is unusual and attests to the high profile that music and performance holds at Dyatmika School.

An Inspector Calls

On Friday 1st December the school hosted an intimate performance of An Inspector Calls by J.B Priestley. Over 200 lucky audience members enjoyed exceptional performances delivered by the cast who brought the play’s characters to life with remarkable skill. The captivating atmosphere drew the audience into the intricacies of the storyline, holding the audience spellbound until the very last line of the play.

As well as providing students with creative platforms, these events highlight the important role that performing arts plays in fostering a sense of community and shared appreciation for creativity. Dyatmika School is a beacon of academic and artistic excellence and the sense of pride amongst students, staff and parents is tangible. Acknowledging and celebrating the importance and transformative power of the arts is just one way that Dyatmika School holds true to its vision of “Education For a Better World”.