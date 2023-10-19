Bali Provincial Government Sets Drought Emergency Alert Status for 14 Days

The Bali Provincial Government has declared an emergency alert status for the next 14 days due to the recent escalation of the drought disaster in Bali.

Acting Bali Governor, Sang Made Mahendra, explained that the impact of the extreme climate in Bali for the July-October 2023 period has resulted in 113 ‘banjars’ experiencing a clean water crisis.

In addition, there have been 10 forest and land fires in the Buleleng, Karangasem, and Bangli areas and fires in several final disposal sites in Denpasar, Tabanan, and Gianyar.

“We will accelerate efforts to extinguish the fires currently occurring, including providing assistance to areas facing clean water crises or drought,” added Mahendra.

Head of the National Agency for Disaster Management, Lt. Gen. of Indonesian Armed Forces Suharyanto said that determining disaster emergency alert status would all be coordinated with the National Agency for Disaster Management. “But if it requires (costs), I have conveyed the data so that if there is a disaster problem, there is no confusion about the budget,” explained Suharyanto.

Bali’s Chief Executive of the National Board for Disaster Management, I Made Rentin, has also prepared a letter of complete equipment for handling drought emergencies and a request for the application of weather modification technology in Bali. The Acting Governor of Bali signed the next two letters of application.

“If we look at the data released by the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency Region III Denpasar, there are approximately three sub-districts where the days without rain exceed 94 days,” said Rentin.