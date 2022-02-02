Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem Offers Worry Less Quarantine Repatriation Stay

Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem is one of the officially appointed hotels from the local government to accommodate international travellers.

Guests visiting the hotel can enjoy peace of mind with Hilton CleanStay, which ensures guests enjoy a cleaner and safer experience during their stay. The hotel also has been certified with the CHSE (Cleanliness Health Safety and Environment Sustainability) by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

During the mandatory quarantine period, guests can stay comfortably at freshly-designed guest rooms and suites, overlooking West Jakarta’s skyline view. All of these come with a 43-inch high-definition television, mini-fridge, convenient USB charging ports, a dedicated work desk, a walk-in shower, an iron or ironing board, and bath amenities from Crabtree and Evelyn.

The hotel is strategically located in the heart of West Jakarta, a short 20-minute drive from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Connected to Green Sedayu Mall which features a range of retail outlets and restaurants, the hotel is also a short 10-minute drive to the residential area of Pantai Indah Kapuk.

“We are providing guests with a safe haven as they travel with our renowned levels of hospitality and offering two choices of rooms, the guestroom and one bedroom-suite for those who require an additional space during their repatriation stay,” said Annika Worth, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem. “The quarantine package also includes appetising selections of Asian and Western meals three times per day delivered to your room and complimentary high-speed WiFi access, so you can stay connected.”

Seven Days Six Nights Guestroom Package

The Guestroom Package for seven days and six nights is priced at Rp8.5 million nett for the single occupancy and Rp13.5 million nett for double occupancy.

The rates include:

Complimentary one-way airport transfer to hotel

Packaged in-room for breakfast, lunch and dinner, served daily in the room with disposable cutlery

Five pieces of laundry per person per day (non-accumulative)

Complimentary high-speed internet access

All applicable taxes

Mandatory two-time PCR swab tests

Seven Days Six Nights at One Bed-room Suite

The suites are spacious and equipped with separated living rooms from the master bedrooms, and completed with bathtubs. This offer is priced at Rp14 million nett for single occupancy and Rp19 million nett for double occupancy.

The rates include:

Complimentary one-way airport transfer to hotel

Packaged in-room for breakfast, lunch and dinner, served daily in the room with disposable cutlery

Five pieces of laundry per person per day (non-accumulative)

Complimentary high-speed internet access

All applicable taxes

Mandatory two-time PCR swab tests

This offer is available all year round, subject to availability where guests are required to bring a copy of full vaccination dosage certificates. For guests travelling with their kids, the additional person is chargeable at Rp5 million nett per person per night.

As an appointed quarantine hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem guarantees the safety and hygiene protocols are applied for the regular guests by making sure all of the quarantine guests have different room floors and limited access during their mandatory quarantine period.

Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi, and an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else.

Travellers may visit jakartatamanpalem.hiltongardeninn.com, call +62-21-22555050 or WhatsApp +6282123256081 (Reservation) or +6282123256079 (Duty Manager) for more details and make reservations for the quarantine repatriation program.

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com or newsroom.hilton.com/hgi.