Friday, 13 June 2025

ACG - Indigo - Grand Hyatt - Sarinah
jis - OXO - Wellington - Global Jaya - Truely - Canggu HI
Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Karma Beach Unveils “The Beach Shack” – An Indian-Inspired Culinary Escape

by Indonesia Expat
Karma Beach Unveils "The Beach Shack" – An Indian-Inspired Culinary Escape
Karma Beach Unveils "The Beach Shack" – An Indian-Inspired Culinary Escape

Karma Beach is proud to introduce The Beach Shack, its latest culinary destination, bringing the soulful charm of Goa’s iconic beachside eateries to Bali. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this new oceanfront restaurant blends bold Indian flavours with laid-back coastal luxury.

Perched right on the sand, The Beach Shack invites guests to indulge in an all-day dining experience, open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. From sunlit mornings to starlit evenings, diners can savour vibrant Indian coastal cuisine crafted by Chef Jeevraj, inspired by his culinary explorations across India.

Enjoying the Tasty Food with a Beachfront View
Enjoying the Tasty Food with a Beachfront View

The carefully curated menu highlights regional specialities, including:

  • Laal Maas – A rich, slow-cooked Rajasthani lamb curry with fiery spices.
  • Pork Vindaloo – A Goan favourite with Portuguese influence, offering the perfect balance of heat and tang.
  • Goan Fish Curry – A coconut-infused coastal delicacy, packed with fragrant spices.
  • Dal Lasooni Tadka – A comforting, garlic-kissed lentil dish, full of warmth and depth.

Guests can now arrive in style with the newly launched and enhanced hill tram — the first fully licensed hill tram in Bali. This seamless and scenic ride transports visitors effortlessly down to Karma Beach, making the journey to The Beach Shack as unforgettable as the dining experience itself.

The Beach Shack
The Beach Shack

Beyond the cuisine, The Beach Shack delivers an immersive beachside atmosphere, where guests can savour world-class flavours while feeling the ocean breeze and listening to the rhythmic waves. Whether it’s a leisurely brunch, a long lunch, or a sunset feast, The Beach Shack offers an unforgettable dining experience in one of Bali’s most spectacular settings.

The Beach Shack is now open at Karma Beach, Bali. For reservations or further information, visit https://reserveyourvenue.com/karmabeach.

Related posts

AQLI: Jakarta’s Current Pollution could Shorten Lives by over 2 Years

Indonesia Expat

Two Tourists Saved from Mount Agung Climb Attempt

Indonesia Expat

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Wins Seven Prestigious World Luxury Awards 2024

Indonesia Expat

Odd-Even Policy Jakarta Restarts on 3 August

Indonesia Expat

An Investor’ Guide to Indonesia: Navigating Corruption

Enricko Lukman

Panned and Deliver

Simon