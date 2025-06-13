Karma Beach Unveils “The Beach Shack” – An Indian-Inspired Culinary Escape

Karma Beach is proud to introduce The Beach Shack, its latest culinary destination, bringing the soulful charm of Goa’s iconic beachside eateries to Bali. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this new oceanfront restaurant blends bold Indian flavours with laid-back coastal luxury.

Perched right on the sand, The Beach Shack invites guests to indulge in an all-day dining experience, open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. From sunlit mornings to starlit evenings, diners can savour vibrant Indian coastal cuisine crafted by Chef Jeevraj, inspired by his culinary explorations across India.

The carefully curated menu highlights regional specialities, including:

Laal Maas – A rich, slow-cooked Rajasthani lamb curry with fiery spices.

Pork Vindaloo – A Goan favourite with Portuguese influence, offering the perfect balance of heat and tang.

Goan Fish Curry – A coconut-infused coastal delicacy, packed with fragrant spices.

Dal Lasooni Tadka – A comforting, garlic-kissed lentil dish, full of warmth and depth.

Guests can now arrive in style with the newly launched and enhanced hill tram — the first fully licensed hill tram in Bali. This seamless and scenic ride transports visitors effortlessly down to Karma Beach, making the journey to The Beach Shack as unforgettable as the dining experience itself.

Beyond the cuisine, The Beach Shack delivers an immersive beachside atmosphere, where guests can savour world-class flavours while feeling the ocean breeze and listening to the rhythmic waves. Whether it’s a leisurely brunch, a long lunch, or a sunset feast, The Beach Shack offers an unforgettable dining experience in one of Bali’s most spectacular settings.

The Beach Shack is now open at Karma Beach, Bali. For reservations or further information, visit https://reserveyourvenue.com/karmabeach.