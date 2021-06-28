Air Travel to Bali Requires PCR Swab Test Starting 30th June

Bali’s Governor, I Wayan Koster, has stated that as of Wednesday 30th June 2021, domestic flight passengers entering the Island of the Gods via Ngurah Rai International Airport must have a PCR swab test document showing a negative COVID-19 result.

“We will enact a new circular letter at the direction of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the Transportation Minister to tighten Bali’s entry points through domestic visits, especially air,” Wayan said in a virtual press briefing on 29th June.

The provisions for flight passengers will be regulated in the circular letter of the Governor of Bali province, which will be issued on Tuesday 29th June 2021. With this new ruling, the results of tests such as antigen swabs and GeNose will no longer apply to airplane passengers.

To avoid passenger fraud, the Bali government will check the authenticity of the PCR swab document by scanning the QR code. In addition to the air travel restrictions, the local government will tighten travel rules for passengers entering by land and sea.

Wayan emphasised that passengers who enter Bali by boat through the ferry port must have antigen swab test or a PCR swab. “Therefore, GeNose does not apply,” said Wayan.

He explained that his government is coordinating with the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to ensure the smooth implementation of the new policy. The Bali government has given two days, from 28th June, for passengers to get ready before the health document tightening provisions take effect.

The Bali Provincial Government noted that the number of domestic tourist visits to Bali by air during June 2021 reached 8,000-9,000 people per day. Meanwhile, domestic tourist visits by land reach 10,000 per day.