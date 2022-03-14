Skeletons of Spanish man Found in Badung

The bones of a Spanish man have been found in a house on Sunday, 13th March, 2022, at around 9:30am WITA/Bali time, confirmed the Head of Public Relations of the Denpasar Police, Police Inspector I Ketut Sukadi.

“Yes, that’s right, when the body was found, it was bone remains and was in a supine position,” said Sukadi, Monday, 14th March 2022.

In his official statement, Sukadi said the human skeleton was identified as a 75-year-old male named Mario Llobet Esteba from Spain. This was verified by a statement by Mario’s adopted son named Anang Firdaus, 39, who lives in South Kuta, Bali.

Anang Firdaus went to the scene with another witness, Purwanto, to help clean the house. When they arrived at the location, the fence and door of the house were still locked.

He tried to forcefully open it but failed until he tried to enter through the window of the house. He became increasingly suspicious when the door to his adoptive father’s room was closed, and when he opened it, he was surprised to find a human skeleton on the bed.

Anang Firdaus then reported the incident to the relevant parties at the scene of the crime. A few moments later the Denpasar Police arrived at the location followed by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BPBD) Badung Regency, Bali.

Sukadi said the victim had been renting a house since 1998 and lived alone. “The victim’s child last saw him in 2015 and told him that he had changed jobs. Meanwhile, from the information of local residents, the victim has not been seen for six years and is thought to have returned to his country,” he said.

After the incident, the bones found by officers were taken to Sanglah Hospital for further examination and to establish the cause of the death.