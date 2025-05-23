GRAND HYATT BALI NAMED 2025 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS WINNER

With great pride, Grand Hyatt Bali has been named a 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Winner. This prestigious honour is a reflection of the unwavering support and positive reviews from our valued guests.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor holds unmatched trust among global travellers and diners. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering impeccable service and thoughtful hospitality.

“We are truly honoured to be named a Travelers’ Choice winner,” said Mr Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “This award inspires us to continue our dedication to heartfelt hospitality and excellence in everything we do.”

To celebrate this milestone, we invite guests to indulge in our F&B All-Inclusive Package – a harmonious blend of luxury and culinary excellence. Embark on daily gourmet journeys featuring sumptuous breakfast spreads, exquisite à la carte lunches, and elegant multi-course dinners, all complemented by free-flow premium beverages. At Grand Hyatt Bali, every dining moment becomes a celebration in our beachfront paradise.

But the experience doesn’t end at the table. For those seeking wellness and activity, The Bay Club Health and Fitness Center offers a comprehensive retreat, including a swimming pool, squash courts, sound healing sessions, and yoga classes. After a day of exploration or activity, unwind with a rejuvenating massage at Kriya Spa, or enjoy one of our five swimming pools, complete with two exciting water slides for family fun.

For our family travellers, this package includes complimentary access to the Oceania Kids Club, creating memorable experiences for little ones while offering parents peace of mind. Guests will also receive five complimentary resort photoshoots to capture the magic of their stay.

Discover a destination where heartfelt hospitality, exceptional experiences, and timeless memories await — only at Grand Hyatt Bali.

For more information, please visit Grand Hyatt Bali website, contact +62361 771234 (WhatsApp), or send an email to balgh.gs.reservations@hyatt.com.