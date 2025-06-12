Ascott Kuningan Jakarta Unveils Exciting School Holiday Package for Fun Family Stays

Ascott Kuningan Jakarta is delighted to announce its exclusive School Holiday Package, specially designed to create memorable and fun-filled experiences for families during this school break.

With an array of exciting benefits and unrivalled convenience, Ascott Kuningan Jakarta is the ideal destination for families seeking a relaxing yet adventure-packed getaway.

The School Holiday Package is available for booking from the 1st to the 30th of June 2025, with the stay period running from the 13th of June to the 13th of July 2025. Families booking this special offer will enjoy a host of benefits, including:

Complimentary breakfast

Welcome hampers for children

Exciting children’s activities every Sunday

Free two tickets to Kidzooona (for one hour’s play)

15% discount on food and beverages at On-Eleven Restaurant

Up to 20% off treatments at AME Spa for adults

Complimentary late check-out*

Ascott Kuningan Jakarta boasts a superb range of facilities to delight every member of the family. The property offers unrivalled convenience with direct access to Lotte Mall, providing effortless opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment. For younger guests, the ever-popular Kidzooona is conveniently located on the 4th floor of Lotte Mall, just moments away.

In-house little guests can also enjoy endless fun at Ascott Kuningan Jakarta’s children’s playground and playroom, explore the charming edible garden, and marvel at the serene koi pond.

Megawati Suhandi, Marketing and Branding Manager at Ascott Kuningan Jakarta, shared her thoughts on the special promotion, “This year, our School Holiday Package is truly one of a kind. In addition to the exclusive in-house activities we’ve arranged every Sunday, we’ve gone the extra mile by offering little ones another fantastic opportunity to play and explore at Kidzooona inside Lotte Mall. We believe this well-rounded package will help families create truly unforgettable memories together.”

For further information and to book your family’s memorable school holiday experience, please visit Instagram @ascottkuninganjkt or contact us directly via WhatsApp at +62 815-8573-7091.