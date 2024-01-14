Announcing SOMOSHOTELS: A New Wave in Lifestyle Hospitality

Announcing the launch of Bali-born SOMOSHOTELS, a revolutionary brand reshaping lifestyle hospitality with four international locations in the pipeline.

This collaborative venture between Mirah Investment & Development and Sunset Hospitality Group debuts with SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu, heralding a new era in Bali’s dynamic Uluwatu region.

In a significant move that marks a new era in hospitality, the launch of SOMOSHOTELS, a revolutionary lifestyle hotel brand, has been proudly announced. Born from the synergistic partnership between Mirah Investment & Development and Sunset Hospitality Group, SOMOSHOTELS is set to redefine the boundaries of traditional hospitality with its unique concept and innovative approach.

At the core of SOMOSHOTELS is a vision to create spaces that are not just places to stay, but vibrant hubs of creativity, culture, and connection. The brand is designed to resonate with the modern late-millennial who seeks more than just a hotel room; they seek experiences, stories, and a sense of belonging. SOMOSHOTELS promises to deliver this through its thoughtful design, curated experiences, and commitment to sustainability and local culture.

SOMOSHOTELS, a Bali-born brand, epitomises the island’s unique blend of “Urban Chic and Tropical Soul.” Bali has emerged as a global hospitality hotspot, renowned for its distinctive culture and vibrant ambience. The launch of SOMOSHOTELS underscores Bali’s growing status as a world-class destination, offering a unique mix of cultural richness and trendsetting lifestyle experiences.

The first location to open under the SOMOSHOTELS banner is SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu, situated in the beautiful and bustling region of Bingin, Uluwatu. This flagship property encapsulates the brand’s ethos bringing elements of an urban city hotel to the Uluwatu main eat-street, with a unique tropical lifestyle twist.

With its 250-room hotel, pool day club, multiple restaurants & retail venues, a fitness centre with recovery facilities, spa, yoga studio, and events spaces for exhibitions, SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu is poised to become a landmark destination in Bali.

“Launching SOMOSHOTELS is a milestone for us, and we are very excited to see our joint vision come to life with the first Uluwatu location,” said Scott Matson, Chief Operating Officer of Mirah Investment & Development. “This project is the culmination of our professional growth in hospitality and development, combining our expertise in design and branding. This builds upon our successes with Secana Beachtown in Berawa and Cocana Resort in Gili Trawangan. This expertise enriches this further expansion into the hospitality and real estate sectors.”

“We are very excited to partner with Mirah Investment & Development once again, in enriching the hotel industry. The opening of SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu marks a significant milestone for Sunset Hospitality Group, in our expansion plans to develop, open, and operate 20 new hotels in the next three years. We remain committed to delivering extraordinary lifestyle experiences to our guests around the world, and we look forward to taking the brand to Spain, UAE, and London,” said Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

SOMOSHOTELS is not just a new hotel brand; it is a movement that seeks to create a global network of hotels that are as much about lifestyle and community as they are about providing a place to stay. Following the launch of SOMOSHOTELS Uluwatu, the brand has plans for international expansion, with upcoming locations including SOMOSHOTELS Barcelona (2025), SOMOSHOTELS Dubai (2025), and SOMOSHOTELS London (2026).

The partnership between Mirah Investment & Development and Sunset Hospitality Group is a cornerstone of SOMOSHOTELS’ success. This collaboration has already yielded remarkable projects like Secana Beachtown, Attiko, Á La Folie, Cocana Resort, Mamasita Santana, Kasapaka, and more.

The synergy of these two industry leaders promises to bring forth innovative and unparalleled experiences in the hospitality sector, with more exciting projects on the horizon.