Aryaduta Bali Relaunches ‘Vow And Forever’ Wedding Campaign

ARYADUTA Bali proudly relaunches its wedding campaign, “Vow and Forever,” a timeless celebration of love blending tradition, elegance, and meaningful experiences.

This August, Vow and Forever will introduce ARYADUTA’s signature wedding packages — Mahligai and Lestari — as well as the Promise in Paradise engagement package, the Golden Hour pre-wedding photoshoot package, and the After-Party package.

To celebrate this relaunch, couples who book between 8 August and 9 September 2025 will enjoy exclusive benefits:

8% discount on the Mahligai, Lestari, and Promise in Paradise packages.

Complimentary one-day pre-wedding photoshoot at scenic ARYADUTA Bali venues.

A two-night stay in a Premier Room with a honeymoon setup on your first anniversary.

Designed for a grand, elegant affair, the Mahligai package is ideal for “a love that deserves a grand celebration.” It includes a two-night stay in a Premier Room for the couple, exclusive use of the wedding ceremony and reception venue, reception decorations, 100 gold Tiffany chairs, and a choice of an Asian or Western buffet menu for 100 guests. The package also includes a food tasting session and a 90-minute Balinese massage for the couple. The price is IDR 85,000,000 net for 100 people.

The Lestari package celebrates “a ceremony rooted in tradition for a love that lasts.” Ideal for an intimate, culturally rich wedding, it includes a two-night stay in a Premier Room for the couple, elegant traditional reception decorations, fifty gold Tiffany chairs, and a buffet for fifty guests. The package also features a food tasting session and a 90-minute Balinese massage. Thoughtful inclusions honour the beauty of heritage and togetherness. The price is IDR 50,000,000 net for 50 people.

For couples who wish to document their love story before the big day, the Golden Hour pre-wedding package offers a dreamy photography experience “under Bali’s breathtaking golden skies.” It includes full-day venue access, a complimentary upgrade to a Premier Room, a two-hour professional photo session, up to 40 edited photos, and a romantic candlelit dinner for two. The price is IDR 10,000,000 net per package.

Celebrate your engagement with the Promise in Paradise package, crafted “for your once-in-a-lifetime ‘yes’ moment in a tropical haven.” It includes six hours of private venue hire, romantic engagement-themed decorations, a buffet for 25 guests, a sound system, ambient lighting, and one complimentary VIP room for getting ready. Additional guests can be added for IDR 400,000 per person. The price is IDR 16,000,000 net for 25 people.

End your wedding with the vibrant After Party package. Designed for a minimum of 25 guests, this rooftop celebration includes an open bar with canapés, local beer, selected cocktails, soda, and juices, as well as a live DJ performance. All of this takes place against the backdrop of Bali’s skyline at the ARYADUTA Rooftop Pool & Bar. Celebrate for 1 hour (IDR 15,000,000 net), 2 hours (IDR 24,000,000 net), or 3 hours (IDR 28,500,000 net).

“With this relaunch, we invite more couples to start their forever journey with us, from ‘Yes’ to ‘I do’ and beyond. With curated packages and heartfelt touches, we ensure each celebration is unique and unforgettable,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali.

ARYADUTA Bali offers an array of stunning venues to suit your wedding vision. The Heaven Chapel is an ideal setting for a romantic indoor ceremony, with its elegant architecture and serene ambience that sets the stage for a memorable exchange of vows. Just steps away from the chapel is a picturesque garden that can be used for the ceremony and reception dinner, allowing you to enjoy Bali’s natural beauty. We also offer stunning beach venues for intimate weddings, perfect for those who dream of a seaside celebration. For larger gatherings, our Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 guests with a round table setup. This versatile space can be customised to match your wedding’s theme and style, ensuring the perfect setting for your special day.

For more information about future events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 858-5988-8008 or email marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.