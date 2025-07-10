ARYADUTA Bali Named One of Trip.com Group’s Top-Producing Hotels of 2025

ARYADUTA Bali’s unwavering commitment to service, innovation, and family-focused hospitality makes this recognition by Trip.com Group particularly meaningful.

ARYADUTA Bali is proud to announce its recognition as one of Trip.com Group’s Top-Producing Hotels of 2025. Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider, and this prestigious accolade reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty and support of our valued guests.

“We are committed to giving our guests and patrons the best experience possible,“ said Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali. “This year, we launched the CERIA campaign, which focuses on enhancing the happiness and comfort of our family guests. We’ve introduced family-friendly room upgrades, including bunk beds, children’s amenities, board games, colouring books, and special bathrobes and slippers for children. Our evening turndown service now includes cookies and a bedtime story to encourage family bonding.”

ARYADUTA Bali has also expanded its range of on-site activities to include towel art folding, Canang Sari (Balinese offerings) classes, sensory play for children, and a dedicated kids’ breakfast corner at PAON Restaurant. These activities are thoughtfully designed to create memorable experiences for families. Further enriching the guest experience, Henry’s Steakhouse now offers a new selection of sharing menus, perfect for families or groups:

Seafood on Ice : Featuring king prawns, oysters, crab, honey-glazed tuna, green mussels, mignonette sauce, lemon, and caper-infused butter.

: Featuring king prawns, oysters, crab, honey-glazed tuna, green mussels, mignonette sauce, lemon, and caper-infused butter. Bali Local Cheese Platter : A five-item cheese board served with truffle honey, grapes, pineapple jam, and walnuts.

: A five-item cheese board served with truffle honey, grapes, pineapple jam, and walnuts. Antipasti : A selection of pork and beef cold cuts, grain mustard, giardiniera, black olives, and grissini.

: A selection of pork and beef cold cuts, grain mustard, giardiniera, black olives, and grissini. Little Dippers: A delightful combination for young foodies, with sweet and sour chicken wings, fresh fruit, and chocolate dip.

Gladys Monica Solang, Marketing and Communication Manager at ARYADUTA Bali, added: “To further support our CERIA campaign, we’ve introduced a new offer called LIBURAN CERIA. Families staying with us can take part in a mangrove planting activity, which is both fun and educational. It teaches children about the important role that mangroves play in Bali’s ecosystem. Many people don’t realise that mangroves are one of the largest contributors of oxygen in Bali. This experience helps build awareness while creating meaningful memories.”

For more information about upcoming events and special offers, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali, contact +62 811-3960-8623, or email marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.