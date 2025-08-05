ARYADUTA Bali Hosts Its First Family Fun Run

ARYADUTA Bali proudly hosted its inaugural Family Fun Run, attracting over 250 participants across three categories: individual, couple, and family.

The event took place along the scenic coastline of Pantai Jerman, offering a lively and health-focused morning that celebrated wellness, community spirit, and family bonding.

This initiative was part of the nationwide Tjakap Djiwa campaign by the ARYADUTA Hotel Group, which promotes an active and healthy lifestyle. It also served as a cheerful celebration of National Children’s Day on the 23rd of July. The 3-kilometre route was thoughtfully designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for all ages, featuring a scavenger hunt, photo stops, and surprise elements that turned a simple morning run into a fun-filled family adventure.

“The goal was to create an experience where everyone, including children and pets, could enjoy moving together in a fun and safe environment,” said Gladys Monica, Marketing Communications Manager of ARYADUTA Bali.

After the run, participants were welcomed to a vibrant bazaar, a series of engaging family games, and the much-loved Pawshion Show, where pets stole the spotlight in adorable costumes. The games were curated to encourage bonding between parents and children, while door prizes — including complimentary hotel stay vouchers at ARYADUTA properties — added extra excitement and lasting memories to the day.

The event’s success was made possible thanks to the support of 15 sponsors and partners, including Indorunners Bali, Joy Tails, and Joy Puppies Bali, with exclusive media partners What’s New Bali and The Rockin Life Bali. Sponsors such as Positiverun, Fitness Plus Gatsu Barat, Siloam Hospitals, Labore, Mujigae, SuperO2, Bonavie, Tavi, Fitbar, V-Soy, Fatigon, and Hydrococo played key roles in the day’s success. In addition, 10 enthusiastic local MSMEs showcased their culinary offerings, reinforcing ARYADUTA’s commitment to community-based initiatives and its support for local entrepreneurs.

“This event has shown us how powerful it is when people come together with shared energy and positivity,” shared RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali. “We’re truly grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to the next ARYADUTA Family Fun Run.”

To stay updated on future events and community programmes, follow @aryaduta.bali on Instagram or visit www.aryaduta.com/bali.