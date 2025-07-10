ARYADUTA Bali Creates a Meaningful Dining Experience for Children from Pradnyagama Foundation

As part of its ongoing Sapta Rasa campaign, themed “Story in the Table”, ARYADUTA Bali hosted a special CSR event on the 2nd of July 2025.

ARYADUTA Bali welcomed 20 children and teachers from the Pradnyagama Foundation for their first table manners class. This initiative aimed to provide the children with a new and meaningful dining experience while emphasising the belief that every shared meal tells a valuable story.

At ARYADUTA Bali, we believe that every table holds a story — not just of flavours, but also of joy, learning, and connection. Through this CSR initiative, ARYADUTA Bali opened its doors to the children and teachers of the Pradnyagama Foundation, a respected psychology service centre that supports children with special talents by providing psychological consultations, counselling, and education. With its main centre in Denpasar and branches in nine cities across Bali and one in Mataram, the foundation nurtures the minds and futures of many young individuals.

For most of these children, it was their first experience in a formal dining setting. The table manners class introduced them to a three-course set menu. They began with an amuse-bouche of dinner rolls and butter, followed by a comforting creamy potato and carrot soup with croutons. The main course featured chicken tenders with fries and salad, and the meal concluded with a colourful rainbow pudding topped with vanilla flavour.

I Komang Agus Wijaya Kusuma, ARYADUTA Bali’s F&B Outlet Manager, led the class and guided the children through proper dining etiquette in a fun, interactive, and engaging way — making the learning experience both educational and memorable.

RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali, opened the event with a warm welcome and encouraged the children to always uphold good manners, even at the dining table. “Respecting others at the table is as important as enjoying the food,” he said.

Gladys Monica Solang, Marketing and Communications Manager, also shared an inspiring message. “Food is not only about flavour — it’s also about the stories we share, the laughter we create, and the moments we remember. Beautiful things happen around the table, and today, we’re writing a new story together.”

Ni Made Pradnya Amadeandra Kusuma, M.Psi., Psikolog, Chairwoman of the Pradnyagama Foundation, expressed her gratitude. “This is our first time being invited by a hotel for a table manners experience. The children are thrilled, and we hope this is the first of many impactful collaborations.”

The table manners session was not only about dining etiquette; it was about dignity, inclusion, and creating meaningful stories. As ARYADUTA Bali continues its Sapta Rasa journey, this event reaffirms the belief that every table holds a story worth sharing.

For more information about future events and offerings, please visit www.aryaduta.com/bali or contact +62 811-3960-8623 or by email at marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.