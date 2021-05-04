KITAS and KITAP Holders Eligible for Government Vaccine

The government has confirmed that foreign workers who have a temporary stay permit (KITAS) or a permanent stay permit (KITAP) will be able to take advantage of the government-funded vaccination program.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that government vaccination was being prioritised based on risk zoning to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for companies that had registered with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

“Of course, depending on the type of industry, if it’s prioritised as labour-intensive, and also the President’s direction, workers who have a KITAS or KITAP can also use the government vaccine scheme,” said Airlangga in a press conference on Monday 3rd May.

Furthermore, he also said that the government had agreed that the types of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the government program were Sinopharm and CanSino.

The Sinopharm vaccine said the Coordinating Minister, is being imported, with up to 7 million doses already in the country and in July 2021, 7.5 million further doses will also arrive.

“There are 5 million doses of CanSino vaccine that are in the process of shipping,” he said.

As many as 482,400 vaccines in vials waiting to be made into a deliverable jab from Sinopharm, have arrived in Indonesia via Soekarno Hatta Airport. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) has issued an emergency use authorisation for the Chinese-made vaccine.

Head of BPOM, Penny Lukito said that the Sinopharm vaccine that has been registered by PT Kimia Farma is a vaccine produced by Beijing – Bio Institute Biological Products. Co., Ltd China.

Regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines, a team of experts together with ITAGI and clinical experts have ensured that two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine show a good safety profile and minimal side effects.