ITAS, ITAP or IMK Extension for Foreigners Abroad

Foreigners currently abroad with a soon-to-be expiring ITAS, ITAP or Re-Entry Permit (IMK) must adhere to several conditions for an extension.

This is stated in circular no. IMI-0158.GR.01.01, year 2021 on the provisions for extension of stay permit for foreign ITAS/ITAP holders who are abroad, signed by the Task Executor Directorate General of Immigration, Widodo Ekatjahjana.

Extensions can be made through an application submitted by the guarantor to the immigration office either electronically or manually, effective from 16th July until further notice, by fulfilling the following conditions:

1) The guarantor attaches a photocopy of the passport;

2) The application is completed without going through the biometrics collection process by approval of the Director-General of Immigration; and

3) The guarantor or person in charge is required to report the arrival of the foreigner to the immigration office no later than 30 days from the date of arrival to carry out the ITAS, ITAP and/or IMK extension.

SOURCE: Law and Human Rights Ministry