Ayden from Sinarmas World Academy Admitted to Harvard, Stanford, and Top Global Universities

Sinarmas World Academy student Ayden Haoken earns places at Harvard, Stanford, and other elite universities, recognised globally for his tech innovations, entrepreneurship, and achievements.

Ayden Haoken, a senior in the Class of 2025 at Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) in Tangerang, Indonesia, has secured admission to some of the world’s most prestigious universities — a recognition not only of his academic excellence but also of his achievements as a tech-driven changemaker and young entrepreneur committed to creating a global impact.

Harvard University – Full scholarships and grants

– Full scholarships and grants Stanford University – Merit-based scholarship

– Merit-based scholarship University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School

– Wharton School University of California, Berkeley – Regents’ and Chancellor’s Scholarship

– Regents’ and Chancellor’s Scholarship University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

University of Washington (Seattle)

Purdue University

With Harvard’s acceptance rate under 4% and Stanford admitting only a handful of Indonesian students each year, Ayden’s achievement marks an extraordinary milestone for an Indonesian student.

Chairman of the Sinarmas World Academy Foundation, Deddy Djaja Ria, expressed immense pride in Ayden’s accomplishments. “Ayden’s innovations reflect SWA’s mission to develop not only academically outstanding students but also socially and environmentally conscious individuals,” he said. “We strive to empower our students to become changemakers in their communities and beyond.”

As a RISE Global Winner 2024, Ayden was named one of the world’s top 100 young changemakers under 18 for developing technologies that address inequality and expand access to opportunity. His work ranges from clean energy innovations to digital entrepreneurship — each project is designed to deliver scalable, real-world solutions.

His flagship innovation, the Zenith Charge System, is a solar-tracking wireless charger offering a safer, more sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-based electricity for farmers. He also developed a platform that connects content creators with small businesses, enabling grassroots economic growth through organic digital marketing. At the heart of his ventures is Ayden’s belief that entrepreneurship must be inclusive, purpose-driven, and rooted in the communities it aims to uplift.

Ayden’s achievements have received widespread acclaim, including:

RISE Global Winner 2024 – Recognised for scaling climate tech and access solutions

– Recognised for scaling climate tech and access solutions First Robotics Competition (FRC) – Industrial Design Award sponsored by General Motors

– Industrial Design Award sponsored by General Motors Dr Siva Kumari IB MYP Student Innovators’ Grant – Awarded USD 10,000 for his project Auto-Regulated Wireless Re-charging Mechanism with A.I. to Surge Agricultural Growth

– Awarded USD 10,000 for his project Auto-Regulated Wireless Re-charging Mechanism with A.I. to Surge Agricultural Growth World Robot Olympiad (WRO) – 1st Place in Canada, 3rd Place in Germany

– 1st Place in Canada, 3rd Place in Germany Cambridge Learner Award for Climate Action – Honouring his environmental leadership and science communication

– Honouring his environmental leadership and science communication Best STEM Research Paper – University of Tokyo

Reflecting on his journey, Ayden shares the simple principles that have guided him: “Take on challenges even if they seem big, stay curious about your purpose, learn from every setback, try to apply what you learn, and be grateful for the people and communities who support you along the way.”

Ayden’s story is a powerful testament to the exceptional education offered at Sinarmas World Academy, where interdisciplinary learning, character development, and global citizenship lie at the heart of nurturing future-ready leaders.