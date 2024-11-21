Thursday, 21 November 2024

Enchanting Festive Season at Gran Melia Jakarta

This holiday season, Gran Melia Jakarta invites guests to experience the magic and warmth of its Enchanting Festive Season
This holiday season, Gran Melia Jakarta invites guests to experience the magic and warmth of its Enchanting Festive Season, where thoughtfully curated events, lavish dining, and luxurious packages are designed to create unforgettable memories for all.

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas and New Year’s in style with our festive programs, carefully crafted to embody the joy, togetherness, and warmth of the season. 

Gingerbread Master Class for Kids  

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, 14 & 15 December 2024  

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm  

Venue: Chillin Pool Bar  

Price: IDR 350,000++ per participant  

Little ones can join our exclusive Junior Chefs Master Class, unleashing their creativity by crafting and decorating their very own gingerbread house under the expert guidance of our Culinary Team. Designed for children aged 5 to 12, this bilingual workshop in  Bahasa Indonesia and English offers an interactive learning experience that’s fun for all.  At the end of the class, each child will proudly take home their unique creation—a sweet memento of their festive experience. 

Christmas Eve Dinner at Café Gran Via  

Date: Tuesday, 24 December 2024  

Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm  

Price: IDR 699,000++ per person  

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with an unforgettable Christmas Eve Dinner at Café  Gran Via. Indulge in a delightful spread of festive flavours in a warm and joyful setting,  making memories with loved ones as you embrace the holiday spirit in style. 

Date: Wednesday, 25 December 2024  

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm  

Price: IDR 650,000++ per person  

Join us for a lavish Christmas Day Brunch at Café Gran Via, featuring an extravagant array of festive dishes meticulously crafted by our culinary team. Enjoy a magical celebration with loved ones, as Santa Claus makes a special appearance, delivering gifts to the delight of all children. 

Festive Christmas Getaway 

Stay Date: 24 December – 26 December 2024 

Price: IDR 1,800,000 per night 

Celebrate the holiday season in luxury with our exclusive Christmas Room Package at  Gran Melia Jakarta. Rates start from IDR 1,800,000++ per night, including breakfast at Café Gran Via.

This exclusive package offers a luxurious stay complete with festive treats, special amenities, and an enchanting ambience to make this holiday truly unforgettable.  Celebrate Christmas in style with us and create cherished memories with your loved ones. Book now via melia.com or contact our reservation team for more details 

Festive Hampers: Deluxe & Premium 

This festive season, give the gift of indulgence with Gran Melia Jakarta’s Deluxe &  Premium Festive Hampers. Inside the Deluxe hamper, you may find these selections of homemade cookies by our culinary team. And for the Premium hamper, you get an addition of decadent chocolate pralines, artisan honey, a fragrant beeswax candle, and a special TWG Christmas Tea blend. The rate starts from IDR 788,000++ for Deluxe Hampers and  IDR 1,888,000++ for Premium Hampers. Perfectly curated for gifting, these hampers bring the festive spirit home with a touch of luxury and are available for purchase at El Bombon. 

New Year’s Eve 2025 “Jazzy Countdown Party” Dinner and Celebration 

Date: Tuesday, 31 December 2024  

Venue: Café Gran Via & Lobby Lounge  

Price: IDR 1,188,000++ per person  

Ring in 2025 with style and sophistication at Gran Melia Jakarta’s Jazzy Countdown Party! Guests can indulge in a gourmet dining experience accompanied by live jazz performances from the Archipelago Band and a DJ set journeying through top hits. This exclusive celebration promises to make New Year’s Eve an unforgettable night of elegance, music, and togetherness with family and friends.

Stay Date: 31 December – 02 January 2024 

Price: IDR 3,830,000++ per night for 2 persons 

Welcome 2025 in style with our New Year’s Room Package. Rates start at IDR  3,830,000++ per night for 2 persons, including luxurious accommodation, daily breakfast, New Year’s Eve dinner and special access to the Jazzy Countdown Party. It’s the perfect way to usher in the  New Year with an unforgettable experience at Gran Melia Jakarta.

For more information or to make reservations for any of our festive season events, please  contact: 

All promotions are available for bookings before 15 December 2024 to receive a 20% discount. 

