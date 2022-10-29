THE 101 Bali Fontana Seminyak Supports the Work of Female Artists

The chosen theme for this year’s PHM Hotels’ annual Art Music Festival is Women and their Artworks, highlighting the various works produced by local female artists.

As this event is under PHM Hotels to showcase local artists and talents in 15 hotels across Indonesia, THE 101 Bali Fontana Seminyak has commissioned a local female artist known for her face painting and henna artworks to collaborate in the activation of this event. The Art Music Festival itself is open not only to hotel guests but also visitors of the Portabella restaurant and Sunny 16 Cafè. The event’s visitors can participate in face painting or henna art free of charge.

”On this occasion, we want to support our local Balinese artists by providing a space and platform for them to showcase their talents while also providing additional entertainment for our hotel guests, Sunny 16 Café, and Portobella Restaurant,” said Wayan Karta, as the General Manager of THE 101 Bali Fontana Seminyak.

THE 101 Bali Fontana Seminyak also provides a donation box where the proceeds are donated entirely to the artists as a form of support and appreciation for their art. Only held for a limited time on 24th, 28th, and 31st of October, visitors will also be entertained by vibrant live music.