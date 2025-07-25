Somerset Area Jakarta and Yayasan Swara Peduli Celebrate National Children’s Day

Empowering the next generation, Somerset Area Jakarta and Yayasan Swara Peduli engage children in a hands-on hospitality learning experience.

In celebration of National Children’s Day, four Somerset properties in Jakarta — Somerset Berlian Jakarta, Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta, Somerset Kencana Jakarta, and Somerset Sudirman Jakarta — collaborated with Yayasan Swara Peduli to host a special event titled Junior Hotelier on Wednesday, 23rd of July 2025, at Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta.

This initiative forms part of Ascott Cares, a commitment by The Ascott Limited to support the community through positive and socially impactful activities.

Yayasan Swara Peduli, the event’s partner, is a social welfare foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for underprivileged children and strengthening social functionality within communities. A total of 20 children under the care of the foundation participated in the event with great enthusiasm and excitement.

The series of educational activities was designed to be interactive and enjoyable, offering the children first-hand insights into the hospitality industry. The day began with a Making the Bed session, where participants learned how to properly make a bed to five-star hotel standards. This was followed by a Towel Art session, where the children created fun and imaginative shapes using towels.

The experience continued with Basic English for Receptionists and concluded with a How to Make a Healthy Drink session, introducing the children to a signature Somerset health beverage.

“Through this activity, we hope to provide the children with a fun and meaningful experience, while introducing values such as teamwork, tidiness, and basic hospitality skills that could inspire their future,” said Budhi Sanjaya, General Manager of Somerset Berlian Jakarta. “This also reflects our commitment to Ascott Cares, which aims to create a positive impact on the community and the surrounding environment.”

The Junior Hotelier event is a tangible demonstration of Somerset Area Jakarta’s dedication to empowering children as the nation’s future generation, while also strengthening the bond between the hospitality industry and the local community through educational and inspiring activities.