The Ascott Limited Opens Somerset Sudirman Jakarta

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has opened Somerset Sudirman Jakarta.

“Somerset Serviced Residence, with its well-designed and spacious apartments, a wide range of facilities and residents’ programmes, is ideal for guests seeking experiences that seamlessly complement their professional and personal lives.

At Somerset Sudirman Jakarta, some apartments support flexible work arrangements. Facilities such as the barbeque pits allow guests to spend quality time with their families and friends.

We also cater to the young ones with various child-friendly facilities such as an outdoor children’s playground. As travel gradually recovers, visitors to the dynamic city of Jakarta can look forward to a home-away-from-home experience and world-class services in our well-located serviced residence,” said Philip Lim, Ascott’s Country General Manager for Indonesia.

Somerset Sudirman Jakarta is a stone’s throw away from Bendungan Hilir and its plethora of dining options. The serviced residence is also within easy access to Central and South Jakarta and is a 30-minute drive from the Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

With 177 units ranging from hotel rooms to studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, it is ideal for travelling executives and families. Each studio or apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, a balcony, en-suite bathroom, living area, flat-screen TV, and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi. Selected apartments can also be converted into a private workspace, offering a conducive environment for guests. The property features facilities such as a fitness corner, swimming pool, children’s playground, residents’ lounge, jacuzzi, sauna, barbeque area, jogging track, meeting rooms and launderette.

