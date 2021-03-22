10-Day BaliCore: Bali COVID19 Relief Expedition

The BaliCore (Bali COVID-19 Relief Expedition) team, in collaboration with Jakarta-based community trail development specialists idGuides, is set to embark on a unique fundraising journey on foot.

From 2-11 April 2021, a small group of hikers will participate in BaliCore’s inaugural 10-day, a coast-to-coast walking expedition through the heart of Bali. Among those scheduled to join the walk is Mathilda Dwi Lestari, a mountaineer and member of the first, all-female Indonesian team to scale the world’s Seven Summits.

Participants will explore regions largely untouched by development and mass tourism along this expedition. From Tanah Lot in the southwest to Candidasa in East Bali, hikers will venture through jungles, scale mountains, and traipse along rice paddies. idGuides along with the local communities developed the expedition route that passes through Kerambitan, Penebel, Buahan, Penglipuran, Tegallalang, Undisan, Besakih, Sebudi, Sibetan, and Tenganan.

This fundraising is a collective response to the unseen plight of the locals in Bali, among whom – nearly twelve months into the pandemic – there is growing evidence of hunger and malnutrition. BaliCore has goals of boosting the COVID-19 relief efforts of five of the leading Bali-based NGOs, help to alleviate the humanitarian disaster and devastation and shine a spotlight on Bali’s untouched and pristine nature across the heart of this island.

While complying with COVID-19 safety protocols, participants may encounter villagers and farmers along the way. Stories about the lives and challenging circumstances of people in these regions will be shared through a series of social media documentaries called “People of Bali”.

Follow BaliCore’s Instagram and Facebook to watch and learn about their stories during the expedition.

To support the expedition, please see the details below on how to donate. Funds raised will be distributed equitably amongst the partner organisations.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bali-ten-day-fundraiser

Bank transfer details:

Yayasan Derma Atas Pangan

Bank Mandiri KCP Denpasar Teuku Umar (Bank Code 008)

Account No. 145-00-1338377-9

SWIFT code: BMRIIDJA

* This account is being hosted by one of our partners, SOS (Scholars of Sustenance). Funds raised will be held and safeguarded until final distribution to the respective NGOs or Yayasan.

Learn more about BaliCore’s partner NGOs who will use the funds raised to support their diverse causes:

Scholars of Sustenance

Kopernik

Social Impak

Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA)

Solemen Indonesia.