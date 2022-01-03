Monday, 3 January 2022

Indonesia Expat
Featured Info for Expats News Travel

Visas and Entry Banned for 13 Countries to Prevent Spread of Omicron

by Indonesia Expat
visa and entry ban
Visas and Entry Banned for 13 Countries to Prevent Spread of Omicron. image Widodo Ekatjahjana (source Youtube)

Acting Director-General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana issued circular letter number IMI-0303.GR.01.01 of 2021 regarding temporary restrictions on foreigners who have lived and/or visited certain countries to enter Indonesian territory in the context of preventing the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

This provision took effect on 29th December 2021 and will be further evaluated in order to enforce stricter health protocols to prevent Omicron in the country.

In the circular, it says that foreigners who have lived in and/or visited:

  • South Africa
  • Botswana
  • Norway
  • Angola
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Eswatini
  • Lesotho
  • The UK
  • Denmark

Within 14 days of entering Indonesia will be temporarily refused.

Furthermore, citizens from these 13 countries are temporarily suspended to be granted visit visas and limited stay visas.

However, continues the circular, this provision excludes foreigners who will attend meetings related to the Indonesian Presidency of the G20.

With this circular, the Circulars of the Director-General of Immigration number IMI-0269 of 2021 and number IMI-0270 of 2021 regarding temporary restrictions on foreigners who have lived and/or visited certain countries are revoked and declared invalid.

Also Read New Quarantine Rules for Indonesians Returning Confirmed 

Related posts

Meet Mustapha Sey, The Gambian Who Became a Fashion Model and Entrepreneur in Indonesia

Indonesia Expat

BMKG: Drought will Occur in Jakarta, Banten until Late September 2019

Indonesia Expat

Dozens of Foreigners Vaccinated in Sanur, Bali

Indonesia Expat