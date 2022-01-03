Visas and Entry Banned for 13 Countries to Prevent Spread of Omicron

Acting Director-General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana issued circular letter number IMI-0303.GR.01.01 of 2021 regarding temporary restrictions on foreigners who have lived and/or visited certain countries to enter Indonesian territory in the context of preventing the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

This provision took effect on 29th December 2021 and will be further evaluated in order to enforce stricter health protocols to prevent Omicron in the country.

In the circular, it says that foreigners who have lived in and/or visited:

South Africa

Botswana

Norway

Angola

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Eswatini

Lesotho

The UK

Denmark

Within 14 days of entering Indonesia will be temporarily refused.

Furthermore, citizens from these 13 countries are temporarily suspended to be granted visit visas and limited stay visas.

However, continues the circular, this provision excludes foreigners who will attend meetings related to the Indonesian Presidency of the G20.

With this circular, the Circulars of the Director-General of Immigration number IMI-0269 of 2021 and number IMI-0270 of 2021 regarding temporary restrictions on foreigners who have lived and/or visited certain countries are revoked and declared invalid.

