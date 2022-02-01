Visa Rules for Foreign Tourists Entering Bali and Riau Islands

The government will allow foreign tourists to visit Bali and the Riau Islands through two airports in Bali and the Riau Islands as entry points for their arrival.

Terms

The government will require foreigners who want to travel to Bali and Riau Islands to have a B211A tourist visit visa with a travel company guarantor, not individuals.

Foreign tourists who will travel in the two regions are also required to follow the arrival protocol for international travellers. This provision is regulated in the Circular of the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force number 2 of 2022.

These requirements include:

A complete course of COVID-19 vaccination , with a certificate

RT- PCR test results

Proof of ownership of health insurance

Proof of confirmation of accommodation payment

“It should also be remembered that they are also required to undergo quarantine in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force,” said Sub-Coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh, in an official statement from the Director-General of Immigration.

Entering Bali

In a release received by KONTAN, three airlines have received permits to enter Bali. These are:

Garuda Indonesia with the Narita-Japan route on 2nd February

Singapore Airlines with the Singapore-Bali route on 16th February

Batik Air with the route Bali-Singapore on 16th February

Up to the time of publication, the government has not issued further details of Bali’s international opening.

Entering Riau Islands

The government issued a circular regarding the granting of a Special Tourist Visa Free (BVK) to Singapore citizens who wanted to vacation in the Bintan and Batam areas on Monday 24th January. The provision of BVK facilities to Singapore citizens is carried out by providing an entry mark on the passport as a Visit Stay Permit (ITK) which is valid for a maximum of 14 days and cannot be extended.

“Prior to their arrival, they must have been in Singapore for at least 14 days,” said Saleh, quoted from an official statement by the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration.

In this scheme, there are two designated entrances or immigration checkpoints, namely Nongsa Maritime Terminal in Batam and Bandar Bentan Telani Lagoi in Tanjung Uban.

Saleh stated that tourists are required to show several documents at the immigration checkpoints. These documents include:

A passport that is still valid for at least six months

A return ticket to Singapore through the same checkpoint

Proof of ownership of health insurance

Proof of confirmation of booking and payment for accommodation from the provider

This facility is in line with the travel bubble between Batam-Bintan-Singapore. The circular also stipulates special provisions for Indonesian citizens and foreigners other than Singaporeans who wish to visit Bintan and Batam.

Foreigners other than Singapore citizens who can be given an entry stamp to Batam or Bintan include:

Transportation crews

Holders of valid visas or residence permits

Holders of diplomatic passports or official passports

Holders of APEC Business Travel Cards

The government will also impose sanctions on foreigners who are proven to have violated these regulations.

“We urge that foreigners who are proven to have violated immigration regulations, violated public order, violated the established health protocols and if they enter and exit the travel bubble’s boundaries illegally, will be subject to sanctions,” said Saleh.