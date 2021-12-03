This year marks the first festive season celebration of The Langham, Jakarta.

This year marks the first festive season celebration of The Langham, Jakarta. Combining modern sophistication and timeless glamour, the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination in Indonesia’s capital city presents a series of festive celebrations with a sheer of British elegance through the finest offers and delectable treats.

“’tis the season to unwrap the enchanting Christmas of the first Langham Hotel in Southeast Asia. There has been a tremendous amount of anticipation and interest about The Langham in this dynamic city over the past months, and we are beyond thrilled that guests may celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at The Langham, Jakarta; bringing regent streets of London to Indonesia’s lively capital,”

said Alexander Poindl, the newly appointed General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

Hallmark Festive Story Suite offers

Taking luxury to new heights, The Langham, Jakarta is ready to deliver the very best offers. Placed in the One Bedroom Suite, the “Hallmark Festive Story” Suites are available from 2 to 29 December 2021 with a rate starting from IDR 18,888,888++ per night. Guests will be enchanted with beautiful decorations and carefully selected festive ornaments in the perfect home away from home; completed with a jolly visit and photography from Santa, creating lifelong memories.

One of the Langham Hotels and Resorts signature, the beautiful in pink Service Stylists are delighted to offer exceptional services and prepare special festive amenities inspired by British delicacies of Festive mini fruitcake, Gingerbread cookies and Eggnog which will make a holiday more authentic and memorable. Access to The Langham Club on the 59th floor is available for elevated services that include; private arrival and departure services, dedicated Club Butlers with intimate dining space, British afternoon tea with all-time favourite savouries and sweet treats, completed with evening cocktails and canapes while overlooking Jakarta’s panoramic skyline and the dazzling lights of SCBD.

Festive Indulgence at Tom’s by Tom Aikens

The global Chefs of The Langham, Jakarta take festive celebrations to new heights for guests to fulfil all of the seasonal cravings and indulge in a like-no-other dining experience. Showcasing the lively process in the Marrone open kitchen at the exceptional celebrity restaurant partnerships, Tom’s by Tom Aikens – located on the 62nd floor of the tower, overlooking spectacular views of Jakarta’s skyline from the floor-to-ceiling windows of SCBD.

Helmed by Executive Sous Chef, Giles Langford who was trained by Aikens himself, the restaurant offers Christmas Eve Dinner on 24 December 2021, from at 6 p.m. with a crafted menu of Confit Salmon, Foie Gras, Lobster Salad, Roast Prime Beef Fillet and Bone Marrow for just IDR 2,088,000++ and with a celebratory glass of Champagne in a prime seat for IDR 2,880,000++ per person. Christmas Brunch served on 25 December 2021, Boxing Day Brunch served on 26 December 2021, as well as New Year’s Day Brunch on 1 January 2022 starts at 12 p.m. with a welcome drink, family-style seafood platter, a choice of Atlantic Salmon En Croute or Prime Rib of Beef or Roast Turkey for the main fair Baked Alaska and Tutti Frutti Ice Cream or Christmas Pudding or Chocolate and Hazelnut Yule Log dessert starting from IDR 1,388,000++ per person. New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner starts at 5 p.m. IDR 2,588,000++ for selections of Smoked Salmo and Caviar, Lobster, Slow Cooked Ox Cheek, and everyone’s favourite Valrhona double chocolate parfait and Petit Fours for the sweets indulgence.

Festive Delectable Hampers

This is a season of giving and sharing. Experience an unparalleled celebration with your loved ones by bringing a magical experience to their home. Festive Delectable Hampers selections wrapped beautifully in two gifts set difference by size, the Langham Medium Hampers IDR 788,000++ and Langham Large Hampers IDR 1,488,000++. The sumptuous hampers are filled with everyone’s favourites from London not limited to Chocolate Pecan Cookies, Pistachio Biscotti, Shortbread, Fruit Cake, and an exquisite tea which famed for British Afternoon Tea as a family and friends’ tradition for a perfect quintessentially celebration.

Guests who wish to be among the first to stay or hold their event in this season at The Langham, Jakarta may call The Langham Service at +62 21 2708 7888, send a reservation email to [email protected] or visit https://www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/jakarta/ to discover more offers.