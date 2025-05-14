Two Foreigners Arrested for Suspected Drug Trafficking in Bali, Another on Wanted List

The Bali Province National Narcotics Agency arrested two foreign nationals from Kazakhstan, with the initials GT (28) and IM (35), who are suspected of being distributors of crystal methamphetamine for foreign tourists.

During the arrest, Bali Province National Narcotics Agency officers also secured evidence in the form of 30 packages of crystal methamphetamine, with a total weight of 49.18 grams. The prohibited goods, according to their investigation, were obtained from a Russian national with the initials EVIL.

The Head of the Bali Province National Narcotics Agency, Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat, said that his party was still looking for EVIL, with the latter’s name having been included on the wanted list.

“The whereabouts of the wanted suspect, EVIL, are currently being investigated, who is [also] suspected of [now] being outside of Indonesia,” said Sudrajat in his statement on Tuesday, the 13th of May.

Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects from Kazakhstan have been detained at the Bali Province National Narcotics Agency’s detention centre for further processing. They have been charged under Article 112, Paragraph 2 of Law Number 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics, with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Based on the confessions of the two suspects, the illicit goods would be redistributed in the Gianyar area based on orders from EVIL.

“The results of the preliminary investigation [revealed that] the two foreign suspects [from Kazakhstan] are accomplices of the Russian international narcotics network that will launch the illegal drug trafficking business for foreign nationals in Bali,” Sudrajat continued.

In addition to the aforementioned two suspects, in the past week, the Bali Province National Narcotics Agency has also arrested three local shabu-shabu drug networks in Denpasar. The suspects were apprehended in the Pemogan area, South Denpasar District. From their possession, evidence of shabu-shabu weighing 370.66 grams (net) was confiscated.