Indonesian Immigration Arrests Three Australian Nationals Suspected in Bali Shooting Incident

Three Australian nationals have been named as suspects in a deadly shooting at a villa in Bali, with one victim killed and another seriously injured. Immigration authorities and police acted swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators.

On Monday, the 16th of June, the Directorate General of Immigration arrested three Australian nationals suspected of involvement in a shooting incident against fellow Australian citizens in Bali. Previously, on Saturday, the 14th of June, at approximately 00.15 Bali local time, two Australian nationals, identified by the initials ZR (33) and SG (35), were identified as the victims of a brutal shooting carried out by unknown assailants at a villa in Banjar Sedahan, Badung Regency, Bali.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries.

Following the incident, the Acting Director General of Immigration, Yuldi Yusman, confirmed that the alleged perpetrator, later identified by the initials DFJ (27), was apprehended by Immigration officers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at around 06.25 as he attempted to flee Indonesia for Singapore, with Cambodia as his intended final destination.

“DFJ was unable to pass through Indonesian immigration as the autogate light turned red, indicating that he was on the immigration watch list,” said Yusman in Jakarta on Wednesday, the 18th of June.

Yusman explained that Immigration officers immediately detained DFJ and contacted the Directorate General of Immigration for further action. He credited Interpol Indonesia’s Urgent Ban request for enabling the swift interception. DFJ was subsequently handed over to the Badung Police for further investigation.

“In accordance with our duties and responsibilities, we handed DFJ over to the police for further enquiry into the alleged criminal acts committed,” Yusman added.

In addition to DFJ, the police successfully arrested two other suspects, identified as CM (23) and TPM (37) – both of whom are Australian nationals.

“We are confident that these three individuals are the perpetrators. They are the executors. All three have been named as suspects and are Australian citizens as confirmed by their passports,” stated Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya during a press conference at Badung Police Headquarters on Wednesday as well.

Adityajaya further explained that the three suspects have been charged under multiple articles of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP), including Article 340 on premeditated murder, Article 338 on murder, Article 351 paragraph (3) on assault resulting in death, and Emergency Law Number 12 of 1951. In addition, the suspects face charges under Article 372 of the Criminal Code relating to embezzlement. At present, all three remain in custody at Badung Police Headquarters for continued questioning.

“We are still in the process of investigating. Naturally, this involves uncovering the motive. Investigations have been ongoing since last night and will continue as we cross-check information and gather further evidence,” he concluded.