Trigana Plane Slips at Halim, Flight Diverted across Jakarta

A Trigana Air cargo plane, set on the Jakarta-Makassar route, slipped off the runway when landing at around 11:26am at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Saturday 20th March.

As a result, flights at Halim Airport have been diverted to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Cengkareng, Tangerang.

“Currently, Angkasa Pura II has transferred landings and departures to Soekarno-Hatta airport,” said the spokesman for the Transportation Minister, Adita Irawati.

Adita could not specify how many flights were being diverted to Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

“This plane was carrying cargo and there were no fatalities as a result of this incident,” he concluded.

Photo credit rakyatntt.com