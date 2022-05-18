Travelling: No More PCR and Antigen Tests 

The government has relaxed domestic and international travel requirements, including boarding flights, for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination, effective from 18th May 2022.

“For domestic and foreign travellers who have received a complete dose of vaccination, there is no need to carry out PCR or antigen swab tests,” said President Joko Widodo at a press conference on Tuesday 17th May 2022.

Spokesman for the COVID-19 Task Force Wiku Adisasmito said the government removed the obligation to show the results of the COVID-19 test for domestic and foreign travellers who had been vaccinated with full doses.

“This elaboration of the President’s directive will be outlined in several changes to the COVID-19 control policy, namely regarding domestic and foreign travellers and the effective period is on 18th May 2022,” said Adisasmito, quoted from setkab.go.id.

Adisasmito emphasised that the government’s decision to relax regulations was taken by considering the latest developments in the national and global COVID-19 cases, and still paying attention to the precautionary principle.

“Although the government has allowed many people to increase their activities, we need to continue with vaccination efforts and other clean and healthy living practices, such as (implementing) health protocols,” he stressed. “In truth, the pandemic has not been officially declared over by the WHO (World Health Organisation).”

Previously, only those who had received the third dose of vaccination or booster were not required to show negative results from the RT-PCR test or rapid antigen test.