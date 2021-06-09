Sandiaga Uno: Indonesia Will Have Vaccine Tourism Soon

According to the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, the ministry is preparing a full-dose COVID-19 vaccine tour package for tourists who want to travel to various destinations in Indonesia and will launch it soon.

“Vaccine tourism is a necessity in the scope of tourism and the creative economy. What we make sure is that the vaccines for Indonesian citizens are free as a public good, which we determine the tour package to be,” said Sandiaga.

Sandiaga revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine tour package scheme could start with the first dose of vaccination before departure to tourist destinations. Then, tourists will enjoy a 14-day vacation in certain tourist destinations, followed by a second dose of vaccination before returning home.

“I hope this can improve the economy in the tourism sector and the creative economy,” he expressed.

Several alternative tour packages to specified destinations will also be provided in order to encourage domestic tourism amongst Indonesians and foreigners in the country.

Currently, a number of countries are promoting their tourism with COVID-19 vaccination packages to be able to boost the economy in the tourism sector. With the COVID-19 vaccine tourism in Indonesia, it is hoped that people will prefer vaccine tourism in the country while restoring the economy in the tourism sector.