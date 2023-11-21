Traffic Accidents Prompt Motorbike Restrictions for Foreigners in Bali

Recently, there were several traffic accidents involving a number of foreign nationals in the Buleleng area, Bali.

It was recorded that three foreigners died in accidents within one month. Two of the victims were Czech citizens who were involved in accidents at a similar time. As a result of this incident, the local police will limit the use of motorbikes for foreigners.

The Head of the Traffic Unit for Buleleng Police, Bachtiar Arifin, said that restrictions on the use of motorbikes for foreigners will be conveyed through hotels and motorbike rental services.

“We will carry out outreach to rental services and hotels regarding restrictions on the use of motorbikes for foreign citizens,” said Arifin on Monday, 20th November 2023.

Hotel owners who provide facilities services in the form of motorbikes are asked to take preventive steps by accompanying foreign guests themselves if they want to travel by motorbike.

“This is part of efforts to maintain the safety of foreigners staying at their hotels,” he continued.

Arifin said the requirement for foreigners to ride motorbikes is to at least have an international driver’s license and other riding gear such as a helmet.

“Apart from that, we will increase patrols in places where there are many foreigners. We will even carry out law enforcement if foreigners are found to be violating these rules,” he stressed.

Previously, in three days, two Czech citizens died on the street due to motorbike accidents. First, a foreigner with the initials MK, 56 years old, died after being hit by a truck on Saturday, 11th November 2023, in Pemuteran Village, Gerokgak District, Buleleng.

After that, a foreigner with the initials JM, 24 years old, died on the spot after he was hit by a pickup truck loaded with vegetables on Tuesday, 14th November 2023, in Pejarakan Village, Gerokgak District.

Additionally, on Thursday, 3rd November, a British man with the initials HB, 24 years old, also died in a motorbike accident in Tajun Village, Kubu added District, Buleleng.