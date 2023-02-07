Sri Lankan Billionaire Found Dead in Jakarta, Murder Suspected

The body of a Sri Lankan businessman has reportedly been found in an apartment in Jakarta. He has been identified with the initials OS and is known to be a 45-year-old man who had been the Managing Director of OPEX.

Quoting reports from the Daily Mirror and The Morning on Monday, 6th February 2023, OS, his Brazilian wife, and their 4-year-old daughter have been on vacation in Indonesia.

They were also with an unknown Brazilian woman, who had arrived with them from Colombo, before going to Jakarta.

OS last made contact with his family in Colombo on Tuesday, 2nd February 2023. His family in Sri Lanka were worried about him so they contacted the management of the apartment where he was staying and asked them to check on the whereabouts of the Sri Lankan businessman.

The management also could not contact OS, so they entered the apartment to find that one of the bedroom doors was locked. The management then began to break down the bedroom door and found OS’s body.

Based on CCTV footage, it can be seen that the man’s wife, daughter, and an unidentified woman left the apartment on Tuesday. They also put the “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Next, they are known to have left Indonesia on a flight to Doha, Qatar on the same day.

Police are investigating and suspect the incident was a homicide. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jakarta are also investigating the case.